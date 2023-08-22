Key docs case witness retracts 'false testimony' and implicates Trump: Jack Smith

A key witness in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case has retracted their "false testimony" after switching lawyers, special counsel Jack Smith’s team contends in court filings obtained by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

The witness is identified as “Employee 4” in Smith’s legal team’s notification to Judge Aileen Cannon.

“Chief Judge Boasberg made available independent counsel (the First Assistant in the Federal Public Defender’s Office for the District of Columbia) to provide advice to Trump Employee 4 regarding potential conflicts. On July 5, 2023, Trump Employee informed Chief Judge Boasberg that he no longer wished to be represented by Mr. Woodward and that, going forward, he wished to be represented by the First Assistant Federal Defender.”

The witness since retaining new counsel has provided evidence to prosecutors implicating Donald Trump along with his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago staffer Carlos De Olivera, the filing contends.

“Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment,” the court filings said.

Read the filing below or click the link here.