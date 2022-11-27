'This should be a no-brainer!': Former adviser pounds GOP leaders' silence on Trump dining with anti-Semites

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Republican Party campaign adviser Tara Setmayer went on an extended tirade attacking the GOP leadership for remaining silent about Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago dining experience with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes -- both of whom are vocal and notorious anti-Semites.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Setmayer -- now a principal at the anti-Trump Lincoln Project -- said that the former president handed Republicans a gift if they are truly interested in moving on from him.

With that in mind, she scorched Republicans who are looking the other way at Trump breaking bread with a Holocaust-denier.

"Listen, this should be a no-brainer," she told the host and panel. "Where are the elected leaders of the Republican Party marching on the Sunday shows condemning this? Saying 'hell no, this person has no place in the Republican Party'?"

"Donald Trump has abdicated any moral responsibility, authority, anything, to be anywhere near the elected office again," she argued. "We didn't want this ilk in our party -- we are moving on."

"Where is that?" she continued. "You don't hear that from McConnell McCarthy, from anyone. I mean, people like Asa Hutchinson and some of these non-elected officials come out and say it. but they didn't have to face the voters anymore. This is who the Republican Party has become and they have enabled it and they don't care or they are too cowardly to speak up because they're worried about losing power. This is a problem."

Reminded about outgoing Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson's comments on CNN, Setmayer bluntly stated, "Who cares? He's not elected anymore."

Watch below or at the link: