Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka is Jewish as he hangs out with anti-Semites: former lawyer

During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, a former Donald Trump's lawyer scoffed at the idea that the former president cares about the fact that his daughter and her children are Jewish as he continues to meet with high-profile anti-Semites.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Michael Cohen claimed the former president flat out "doesn't care" if she finds it disturbing or is upset.

After admitting that he has had his own working relationship with Kanye West -- and that West bizarrely considers himself Jewish -- Cohen was asked about Ivanka, who converted after marrying Jared Kushner, and their kids who are being brought up in the Jewish faith.

"He does not care that Ivanka married Jared, he does not care that Ivanka converted," he told the host. "In order to care about somebody 's religion, you have to care about your own religion and Donald Trump has no religious convictions at all."

Everything that he said, 'Oh, I was involved with Norman Vincent Peale,'" Cohen continued mocking Trump speaking and then adding, "Once in his whole life."

"The guy never went to church, I mean, Two Corinthians... if this does not say it all, right?" he continued citing a Trump biblical flub in 2016.

"So he does not care and that probably is a problem for him, or will be as a result of his grandchildren being Jewish. modern orthodox," he added. "As far as, you know, again, when it comes to apologizing, did he apologize with David Duke in Charlottesville? No. Have you ever heard Donald Trump ever apologize?"

