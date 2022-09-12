‘It’s pretty disturbing’: Videos show Trump aides taking suspicious boxes to other golf properties

Online videos have prompted new calls to search Donald Trump's other properties for classified materials, but investigators may not have enough evidence yet to obtain a warrant.

The FBI searched Mar-a-Lago last month and seized boxes of top-secret documents, and videos that circulated over the weekend raised suspicions that other materials may have been carted to other properties owned by the former president.

However, NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian told "Morning Joe" that's not enough to trigger a search.

"Obviously, we don't know the inner workings of this investigation, but what's required is more than just a theory that some evidence might be at a place," Dilanian said. "They need actual hard evidence and in the case of this Mar-a-Lago search, they had witnesses who were telling them that not only was there classified information there, but that they were misled, they were lied to essentially by the Trump side, and that's all blacked out in the affidavit, but we're aware that it exists, and they used that to go to a judge and say, 'Judge, we need to do a search.'"

READ MORE: 'He’s dead to me': Furious Republicans vow to get revenge on Kevin McCarthy

"A search is a very intrusive thing," he continued. "You're trampling someone's Fourth Amendment rights for good reason. You have evidence of a crime at this location. Absent that, like, for example, there's a social media theory going around. There's some video of Trump aides loading boxes on to a private jet heading for Bedminster, and I have to say, I mean, when I first saw that on Twitter over the weekend, I thought, oh, another conspiracy theory."

"The more you look at it, the more it's pretty disturbing," Dilanian added. "The banker boxes are the same kinds of boxes that the classified documents were found in. Absent any other kinds of evidence, they would need witnesses telling them, yes, there were classified documents in the boxes and they were taken to Bedminster. They're not just going to do it based on a video or a theory."



Watch the video below or at this link.