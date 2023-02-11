Trump flips out on 'wacky' Bill Maher in early morning Truth Social rant

Bill Maher -- (Photo: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez for AFP)
Early Saturday morning Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to lash out at one of his frequent targets -- CNN -- and then attacked HBO host Bill Maher whose "Overtime" segment is now carried on CNN late Friday nights.
Of late, the former president has been flooding his Truth Social account by reposting memes and complimentary comments from his followers. Saturday morn ing he got back into the swing of things after a Friday night post about the 2020 election that he still insists was stolen from him.
Late Friday night he lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith for issuing a subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence, writing, "Will Trump Hating Prosecutor Jack Smith be investigating the FACT that they SPIED on my campaign, even as I was in the Oval Office, they Stuffed the Ballot Boxes (per 2000 Mules), used Covid to cheat, that the FBI pushed Twitter & Facebook around, causing massive voter disruption, and so much more? That’s really what he should be looking at, not asking a very decent Mike Pence why he didn’t send the votes back to State Legislatures for scrutinization, which he could have done. Get the RIGGERS!"
By Saturday morning, he had moved on and was boasting that only he can help CNN's sagging ratings while also taking a dig at the addition of the controversial Maher on CNN.
The former president wrote, "So Ratings Challenged, FAKE NEWS CNN, which just had their lowest & worst numbers in History, wants to give wacky liddle’ Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal 'bad' when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS! How’s that for television 'programming?' Actually, there’s only one person that can save CNN — he’s done it for 6 years — 'TRUMP,' but he’s not available, he’s going to WIN the Presidency for the THIRD time, & save our Country from going to HELL!"
During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen was asked about his upcoming interview this coming week with investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney's office and then was asked about the former president's state of mind as he faces possible criminal charges.
Speaking with the MSNBC host, former attorney Cohen claimed he believes that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has enough evidence to drag the former president back into court and that the investigation appears to be ramping up.
That, in turn, led host Phang to ask how the former president is dealing with the increased scrutiny on multiple fronts -- not just in Manhattan
"Let's not forget that there's yet another probe, the special counsel's investigation also appears to be ramping up," Phang stated. "Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Mike Pence and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien over Trump's handling of classified documents and his efforts overturn the 2020 election."
"I always ask you this question, but I don't think it's ever stale because you do know Donald Trump very well, intimately well, in terms of the way his brain thinks.," the MSNBC host prompted. "Is Trump finally at that point where he's hitting the panic button?"
"I think he hit the panic button a while ago. However, what he's very good at is hiding it," Cohen replied while smirking. "So anybody that's in the room with him would be able to attest to things that I had seen in the past, which is Donald is really losing it."
"But, in front of the camera, he is calm, cool, and collected, because he's a sociopath. Period, end of story," he quickly added. "I will tell you one thing while watching the show, before I came on, you had [reporter] Michael Allen on and, let me tell you, the real true danger to our national security are not these floating balloons that are out there. It's now, as you earlier reported, the fact that they copied these classified documents, and they were sitting on a computer."
"This is what I had said on your show, how many months back?" he asked. "That we need to go back and we need to check every single place that Donald Trump has been since leaving office, and then we have to figure out who was with him. Because, if you really are concerned about national security, don't worry about a weather balloon. Don't worry about what information that they're seeing, through this; they already have people on the ground and we've been spying on China, and China's been spying on America. How about top-secret documentation that's in the hands of Donald Trump? That's the clear and present danger to America's national security."
The US president Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address with a message of optimism, declaring – as is customary – that “the state of the union is strong”. With newly elected Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democrat vice-president Kamala Harris sat behind him, Biden launched what commentators described as his bid to win the 2024 presidential election.
Biden used his 70-minute address to talk up the achievements of his first two years in office, hailing America’s falling inflation and rapidly growing job market – described by one report as “shockingly strong”. In front of a divided Congress, after the GOP won control of the House in last year’s midterms, he laid out his legislative and policy objectives. But the mantra for the evening was: “Let’s finish the job” – a phrase he used a dozen times in his speech.
It is the first time that Biden has had an opportunity to drive this message home to a national audience.
“As I stand here tonight,” he said, “we have created a record 12 million new jobs – more jobs created in two years than any president has ever created in four years.”
Although inflation remains stubbornly high, Biden has spent a great deal of time advertising the success of his bipartisan infrastructure bill around the country. This occasion was no different, stating that his administration had “funded over 20,000 projects across America” to build “the best infrastructure in the world”.
Biden began his speech by congratulating McCarthy on his election to speaker – “Mr Speaker, I look forward to working together” – before repeatedly stressing the need to reach across the political divide, citing that in the previous two years he had signed “over 300 acts” into law that were bipartisan in nature.
“We have to see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans,” Biden told the assembled crowd.
He called on Republicans to address the issue of the debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on its debt obligations, something that treasury secretary Janet Yellen has called a potential “economic and financial catastrophe”.
Criticising “some” Republicans who he said “want to sunset Medicare and social security every five years”, Biden pledged to prevent them from doing this, and then – in a nod to the bipartisan style he had adopted – ad-libbed that he knew the majority of the GOP agreed with him.
Calling for a higher rate of taxes for major US corporations, Biden said: “The tax system is simply unfair” – much to the delight of progressives in his own party.
And with the parents of Tyre Nichols – who died recently after being pulled over and apparently beaten by traffic police in Memphis, Tennessee, in an incident caught on video camera – watching from the gallery, Biden called for police reform and a ban on assault weapons. “We have an obligation to make all people safe,” he said.
But in the Republican-controlled House, many of his more progressive demands are likely to fall on deaf ears. While acknowledging this, Biden stressed that if conservatives think they can pass any legislation during this Congress that makes abortion illegal, “I will veto it.” He called on Congress to codify reproductive rights.
Eyes on 2024
As had been widely predicted, Biden’s speech was clearly the unofficial launchpad for his bid for a second term in office. It would be no surprise to see “Let’s finish the job!” as the tagline for his 2024 campaign.
But despite this speech, several things stand against him being returned to the White House in 2024.
Firstly, the majority of Americans feel that, despite their president’s assertion,the state of the union is not to be celebrated. Recent polls reveal that the public are yet to be convinced by Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, the economy, and even his ability to unite the nation.
His handling of the recent spy balloon saga has also led to severe criticism for doing “too little, too late”. A poll taken on February 5 showed that 62% of Americans would be “angry” or “dissatisfied” if he were elected again.
One of the biggest issues remains his age. Should Biden be successful in the 2024 election, he will be 82 when he begins his second term – the oldest US president to be elected to office. Another recent poll revealed that only 28% rate him positively on “having the necessary mental and physical health to be president”.
But while his age may be against him, time might be on Biden’s side. By November 2024, the economy could well be in recovery. Inflation fell in December for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and the administration hopes this trend will continue over the next 18 months.
Brian Deese, Biden’s chief economic adviser, told reporters this week that he felt that as far as the administration’s major economic bills were concerned, “2023 is the year in which the most significant impact will begin to occur”.
And while Biden’s polls are not the best, they are certainly better than the Republicans’. Polls reveal that Americans currently have little confidence that Republican leaders would fare much better.
The road to the White House is a marathon not a sprint, but Biden has clearly put himself into the race. His first steps on that journey will take place in Wisconsin on Wednesday, where he won narrowly in 2020. He is expected to confirm his re-election bid at a rally there to discuss his economic plan, before heading to Florida the following day to talk about Medicare and social security.
Like so many of the planet’s natural habitats, wetlands have been systematically destroyed over the past 300 years. Bogs, fens, marshes and swamps have disappeared from maps and memory, having been drained, dug up and built on.
Being close to a reliable source of water and generally flat, wetlands were always prime targets for building towns and farms. Draining their waterlogged soils has produced some of the most fertile farmland available.
But wetlands also offer some of the best natural solutions to modern crises. They can clean water by removing and filtering pollutants, displace floodwater, shelter wildlife, improve our mental and physical wellbeing and capture climate-changing amounts of carbon.
Peatlands, a particular type of wetland, store at least twice the carbon of all the world’s forests.
How much of the Earth’s precious wetlands have been lost since 1700 was recently addressed by a major new study published in Nature. Previously, it was feared that as much as 50% of our wetlands might have been wiped out. However, the latest research suggests that the figure is actually closer to 21% - an area the size of India.
Some countries have seen much higher losses, with Ireland losing more than 90% of its wetlands. The main reason for these global losses has been the drainage of wetlands for growing crops.
This is the most thorough investigation of its kind. The researchers used historical records and the latest maps to monitor land use on a global scale.
Despite this, the new paper highlights some of the scientific and cultural barriers to studying and managing wetlands. For instance, even identifying what is and isn’t a wetland is harder than for other habitats.
The defining characteristic of a wetland – being wet – is not always easily identified in each region and season. How much is the right amount of wetness? Some classification systems list coral reefs as wetlands, while others argue this is too wet.
And for centuries, wetlands were seen as unproductive wastelands ripe for converting to cropland. This makes records of where these ecosystems used to be sketchy at best.
The report shows clearly that the removal of wetlands is not spread evenly around the globe. Some regions have lost more than average. Around half of the wetlands in Europe have gone, with the UK losing 75% of its original area.
The US, central Asia, India, China, Japan and south-east Asia are also reported to have lost 50% of their original wetlands. It is these regional differences which promoted the idea that half of all the world’s wetlands had disappeared.
This disparity is somewhat hopeful, as it suggests there are still plenty of wetlands which haven’t been destroyed – particularly the vast northern peatlands of Siberia and Canada.
An ecological tonic
Losing a wetland a few acres in size may not sound much on a global or even national scale, but it’s very serious for the nearby town that now floods when it rains and is catastrophic for the specialised animals and plants, like curlews and swallowtail butterflies, living there.
Fortunately, countries and international organisations are beginning to understand how important wetlands are locally and globally, with some adopting “no-net-loss” policies that oblige developers to restore any habitats they destroy. The UK has promised to ban the sale of peat-based composts for amateur growers by 2024.
Wetland habitats are being conserved around the world, often at huge expense. Over US$10 billion (£8.2 billion) has been spent on a 35-year plan to restore the Florida Everglades, a unique network of subtropical wetlands, making it the largest and most expensive ecological restoration project in the world.
The creation of new wetlands is also underway in many places. The reintroduction of beavers to enclosures across Britain is expected to increase the nation’s wetland coverage, bringing with it all the advantages of these habitats.
Beaver dams and the wetlands they create reduce the effects of flooding by up to 60% and can boost the area’s wildlife. One study showed the number of local mammal species shot up by 86% thanks to these furry engineers.
Even the sustainable drainage system ponds developers create on the fringes of new housing estates could see pocket wetlands appearing in towns and cities across the UK. By mimicking natural drainage regimes instead of removing surface water with pipes and sewers, sustainable drainage systems can create areas of plants and water that have been shown to increase biodiversity, especially invertebrates.
Whether the total global loss of wetlands is 20% or 50% doesn’t really matter. What does matter is that people stop looking at wetlands as wastelands, there for us to drain and turn into “useful” land.
As the UN recently pointed out, an estimated 40% of Earth’s species live and breed in wetlands and a billion people depend on them for their livelihoods. Conserving and restoring these vital habitats is key to achieving a sustainable future.