Trump flips out on 'wacky' Bill Maher in early morning Truth Social rant
Bill Maher -- (Photo: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez for AFP)

Early Saturday morning Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to lash out at one of his frequent targets -- CNN -- and then attacked HBO host Bill Maher whose "Overtime" segment is now carried on CNN late Friday nights.

Of late, the former president has been flooding his Truth Social account by reposting memes and complimentary comments from his followers. Saturday morn ing he got back into the swing of things after a Friday night post about the 2020 election that he still insists was stolen from him.

Late Friday night he lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith for issuing a subpoena to former Vice President Mike Pence, writing, "Will Trump Hating Prosecutor Jack Smith be investigating the FACT that they SPIED on my campaign, even as I was in the Oval Office, they Stuffed the Ballot Boxes (per 2000 Mules), used Covid to cheat, that the FBI pushed Twitter & Facebook around, causing massive voter disruption, and so much more? That’s really what he should be looking at, not asking a very decent Mike Pence why he didn’t send the votes back to State Legislatures for scrutinization, which he could have done. Get the RIGGERS!"

By Saturday morning, he had moved on and was boasting that only he can help CNN's sagging ratings while also taking a dig at the addition of the controversial Maher on CNN.

The former president wrote, "So Ratings Challenged, FAKE NEWS CNN, which just had their lowest & worst numbers in History, wants to give wacky liddle’ Bill Maher a shot at bringing them back to just normal 'bad' when Bill Maher suffers from the same affliction as CNN — BAD RATINGS! How’s that for television 'programming?' Actually, there’s only one person that can save CNN — he’s done it for 6 years — 'TRUMP,' but he’s not available, he’s going to WIN the Presidency for the THIRD time, & save our Country from going to HELL!"

