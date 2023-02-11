Former Trump lawyer: 'Donald is really losing it'

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" early Saturday morning, longtime Donald Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen was asked about his upcoming interview this coming week with investigators in the Manhattan District Attorney's office and then was asked about the former president's state of mind as he faces possible criminal charges.
Speaking with the MSNBC host, former attorney Cohen claimed he believes that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has enough evidence to drag the former president back into court and that the investigation appears to be ramping up.
That, in turn, led host Phang to ask how the former president is dealing with the increased scrutiny on multiple fronts -- not just in Manhattan
"Let's not forget that there's yet another probe, the special counsel's investigation also appears to be ramping up," Phang stated. "Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenaed Mike Pence and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien over Trump's handling of classified documents and his efforts overturn the 2020 election."
"I always ask you this question, but I don't think it's ever stale because you do know Donald Trump very well, intimately well, in terms of the way his brain thinks.," the MSNBC host prompted. "Is Trump finally at that point where he's hitting the panic button?"
"I think he hit the panic button a while ago. However, what he's very good at is hiding it," Cohen replied while smirking. "So anybody that's in the room with him would be able to attest to things that I had seen in the past, which is Donald is really losing it."
"But, in front of the camera, he is calm, cool, and collected, because he's a sociopath. Period, end of story," he quickly added. "I will tell you one thing while watching the show, before I came on, you had [reporter] Michael Allen on and, let me tell you, the real true danger to our national security are not these floating balloons that are out there. It's now, as you earlier reported, the fact that they copied these classified documents, and they were sitting on a computer."
"This is what I had said on your show, how many months back?" he asked. "That we need to go back and we need to check every single place that Donald Trump has been since leaving office, and then we have to figure out who was with him. Because, if you really are concerned about national security, don't worry about a weather balloon. Don't worry about what information that they're seeing, through this; they already have people on the ground and we've been spying on China, and China's been spying on America. How about top-secret documentation that's in the hands of Donald Trump? That's the clear and present danger to America's national security."
