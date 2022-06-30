Trump denies Cassidy Hutchinson's 'fantasy land' claims: It's 'very hard' to grab steering wheel
Former President Donald Trump this week denied accusations that he attempted to grab the steering wheel in a presidential SUV and that he tried to assault a Secret Service agent on Jan. 6, 2021.

During an interview that aired Thursday on Newsmax, Trump lashed out at the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former adviser to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

"This lady yesterday, there's something wrong with her," the former president asserted. "Is there something wrong? She said I jumped from a car and I started strangling -- think of this -- I started strangling a Secret Service agent who I know very well."

"[She] said that I wanted guns at my rally," he continued. "I didn't want guns. I had to speak too. I didn't want guns."

Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty asked Trump if there is "any truth" to Hutchinson's claims about his actions after speaking to the crowd on Jan. 6.

"The woman is living in fantasy land," Trump insisted. "She's a social climber if you call that social. I think it's just a shame that this is happening."

"Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?" he said.

"I don't even know if it's possible," Finnerty remarked of Trump's ability to grab the steering wheel.

"It's very hard," Trump admitted. "It's very hard for another reason. These guys lift 350 lbs. I don't."

