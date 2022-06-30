Pat Cipollone is a 'goldmine' for J6 investigators: former Trump official
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is now in the spotlight after receiving a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Even though Cipollone might agree to cooperate some with the committee's request, many legal analysts have predicted he won't give the committee details about legal advice he gave to Trump, as that could potentially violate executive privilege.

That said, former Trump official Alyssa Farah Griffin told CNN on Thursday that Cipollone could give the committee invaluable testimony even if he never describes conversations he had with Trump.

"Pat Cipollone, I think he's a goldmine even if he can't talk about what he advised the president on," she said. "Even just confirming that he told the White House chief of staff [that] 'You will have committed every crime under the books.' There is a lot that could come out of that written testimony."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'We should pull out of NATO': Marjorie Taylor Greene says it's time to let Putin win

Griffin also revealed that J6 Committee witness Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony this week prompted the subpoena of Cipollone, had come to her and told her she wanted to give the committee additional information.

Griffin said that she then "put her in touch with Congresswoman Cheney, she got a new lawyer, and that's how this testimony came about."

Watch the video below.

Pat Cipollone is a 'goldmine' for J6 investigators: former Trump official www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video