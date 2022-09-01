Morning Joe mocks Trump's 'desperate' attempts to spin Mar-A-Lago docs: 'He's in deep trouble'
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough mocked Donald Trump's "desperate" attempts to explain away his mishandling of classified materials.

The former president previously claimed the FBI planted those documents at Mar-A-Lago, but he admitted Wednesday that he stored them in cartons at the private resort in his response to a 40-page filing that included a photo of top-secret materials arranged on the floor to catalog the evidence they seized.

"Remember when Trump's lawyer told the Justice Department that classified material had been returned?" said "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski. "Well, investigators found more -- lots more. Remember when Trump's team insisted the documents were safely secured? Well, his lawyer now admits the former president frequently had guests in an office where highly classified papers were found in his desk, and once again, he does not deny having them."

Scarborough said he could hardly believe the former president was admitting to the crime.

"His only argument is, not saying why he had the documents, not saying why he didn't return the documents, not saying why he lied to the FBI when they were asking for the documents, and they were moving them, and instead, he goes, 'Oh, oh, it's all a setup, they took those out of the cartons that I stole from the White House, and they threw all of the papers on the floor,'" Scarborough said. "Well, of course, we know, everybody knows that the guy is desperate, and has absolutely no explanation for any of this that has happened. It is why he is in such deep legal trouble right now."

