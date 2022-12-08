Trump jeopardized people's lives with his classified document storage pod: legal expert

On CNN Thursday, former White House ethics czar, ambassador, and House impeachment counsel Norm Eisen tore into former President Donald Trump following new reports that even more classified documents were found in a Florida storage facility belonging to the former president, and expressed confidence Trump will ultimately be prosecuted for his actions.

This comes after an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago that yielded another stash of classified documents, months of litigation, and attestations from the former president's attorneys that all such material had already been handed over.

"Now we know reportedly that not just Mar-a-Lago, but there are classified documents found by an outside group hired by the former president at a storage facility of his where they subsequently found two additional classified documents which they returned," said anchor Bianna Golodryga. "What do you make of all of that? ... there seem to be a lot of missing documents in all the wrong places here."

"It's stunning that after all the distance that we've come on the hundred-plus classified documents that the government obtained when it executed its search warrant, Bianna, that now there are still more," said Eisen.

And the particular outrage, he continued, is that Trump could have easily endangered the lives of national security officials with his stashes of classified documents in unsecured areas.

"When I look at these classified documents, as somebody who worked on the law governing them when I was in the White House, and then had the highest security clearances as a United States ambassador, I don't see pieces of paper," said Eisen. "I see the human beings in our intelligence community, in the United States and around the world who are working together to keep us and our allies safe. Even a single piece of paper — and many people have been prosecuted, Bianna, for removing just one classified document — even a single document can jeopardize lives. So to have these out, and two more out there in the world totally unsecured, very dangerous, very perilous for the United States, and you can be sure that prosecutors, Jack Smith, also taking a very hard look at charges against the former president. I would be surprised if he weren't charged."

