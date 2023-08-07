Legal expert shoots down Trump's dream of booting Judge Chutkan and moving his trial

Faced with his most serious indictment yet over charges involving 2020 election theft conspiracy, former President Donald Trump has demanded all sorts of changes to the trial in order to try to tilt the playing field more aggressively in his favor.

Specifically, the former president and his legal team have demanded the trial venue be switched to West Virginia, which they claim is more "diverse" than Washington, D.C. — and Trump has also demanded the recusal of D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, on the grounds that she has also presided over trials of January 6 riot defendants, which have touched on his own actions.

But neither of these demands are going to go anywhere, national security lawyer Bradley Moss told CNN on Monday.

"First and foremost, recusal of the judge or getting the trial moved out of D.C., as we saw Trump even posted about wanting the judge to be recused again this morning on Truth Social," prompted anchor Kate Bolduan. "What are the chances either of these things happen?"

"Extremely minimal," said Moss. "This crime happened in D.C., the alleged charges, all this occurred in D.C., the victim is in D.C. This trial is happening in D.C., and the recusal is extremely thin. Yes, the judge made some remarks in January 6 criminal cases about Trump, but the indictment, as [special counsel] Jack Smith made it very clear, is largely not about January 6 itself, it's everything that led up to January 6."

The bottom line, he concluded, is that "I don't see any reason to believe this thing is being moved or that she will be recused."

Watch the video below or at the link here.