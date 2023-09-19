'Unbelievably stupid' Trump actions keep making Mar-a-Lago docs case 'more outrageous': Morning Joe panel
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at his New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 19, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was astonished by reports that Donald Trump used classified documents to write to-do lists for one of his assistants.

Longtime aide Molly Michael told investigators the former president, on more than one occasion, gave her handwritten messages on notecards she later recognized as classified briefing materials, and the "Morning Joe" host was flabbergasted.

"Wait a second, hold on, hold on a second," Scarborough said. "Wasn't this the same guy who said Hillary Clinton should be locked up because of an email with a couple of classified documents, and he's writing to-do notes on classified documents and handing them to staff?"

The notecards were at Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents searched the property in August 2022 but were not taken, but Michael found them the following day in her office and helped turn them over to investigators.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"It's extraordinary, this story keeps getting more outrageous the deeper you go into it," said co-host Willie Geist. "One of his assistants says now, she's telling authorities and investigators he wrote to do lists, things he had to remember for a day on notecards she would flip over and classified markings with them with a grocery list every day."

"Let's try and not -- it seems cartoon-esque," added co-host Mika Brzezinski.

When the former president learned the FBI wanted to interview Michael last year, he reportedly told her, "You don't know anything about the boxes," and this summer special counsel Jack Smith indicted him on 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials and obstruction of justice.

"This is again, Mr. Obstruction," Scarborough said. "He's been Mr. Obstruction his entire life. and here you go. He keeps doing it, keeps lying, and again, the people turning on Donald Trump are not left-wingers. They are not resistance Republicans. They are people that actually worked for Donald Trump and worked for Donald Trump not in 2017, but at the end, and even after Jan. 6. A Trump spokesperson said that ABC News report lacked proper context."

"It is so unbelievable that it's hard not to crack a smile because it's so unbelievably stupid, so unbelievable," Brzezinski added. "At the same time, this woman has turned over the information to the FBI and she's probably in a very serious situation."

"She is in a serious situation," Scarborough agreed. "It's gone from tragedy to farce, but it is a tragedy."


- YouTubeyoutu.be

SmartNews