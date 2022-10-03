Legal experts trash Trump's 'garbage' lawsuit against CNN: 'Not worth the paper it's printed on'

Former President Donald Trump filed a defamation lawsuit against CNN on Monday that accused the network of deploying "ever-more scandalous" labels to describe him, including "racist," "Russian lackey," and "insurrectionist."

The lawsuit also complained that a CNN guest compared Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

Comparing Trump to “arguably the most heinous figure in modern history” shows that CNN had “actual malice” toward him, the lawsuit claims.

Last month, Trump's case was thrown out of court as he tried to sue Hillary Clinton and dozens of others whom he said conspired against him with what he said were false Russia accusations.

MSNBC's Katie Phang noted that the lawyers who signed off on this lawsuit include "insurance defense attorney, Lindsay Halligan, and white-collar criminal defense attorney, Jim Trusty."

Trump seeks $475,000,000.00 in punitive damages in federal court.

Above the Law writer and national security lawyer, Brad Moss called it "garbage."'

Attorney George Conway, meanwhile, responded to the Trump lawsuit with open disdain.

"Local lying liar who lies claims reputation was damaged by news reports saying he lied," he wrote sarcastically.

CNN legal analyst Renato Mariotti said that lawsuit "isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on" and called it "a media stunt, not a serious lawsuit."

And Adam Steinbaugh, a First Amendment lawyer for pro-free speech organization The FIRE, noted that the "First Amendment protects the right to opine that Donald Trump is a racist, demagogic insurrectionist and compare him to any number of dictators."