Here are the best guesses for Trump's six unidentified co-conspirators: report

In the January 6 indictment of former President Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith names six unindicted co-conspirators, without identifying them directly.

However, Smith left a number of clues in his descriptions of those co-conspirators' actions, and The New York Timespieced together those hints to make educated guesses about whom these accomplices are.

"Co-conspirator 1 is described in the indictment as an 'attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign would not,'" reported Alan Feuer. The Times ultimately didn't have to do much sleuthing on this one: Robert Costello, the attorney representing Rudy Giuliani, has said that this "appears" to refer to his client, adding that the indictment "eviscerates the First Amendment."

Co-conspirator 2 is also obvious, per the report: "The indictment describes co-conspirator 2 as a lawyer who came up and sought to implement a plan to 'leverage' Vice President Mike Pence’s 'ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding' that was taking place inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, to 'obstruct the certification of the presidential election.' This perfectly describes the actions of John Eastman, the far-right lawyer who drafted an infamous memo directing Pence to throw out election results.

As for co-conspirator 3, the indictment's description closely matches that of Sidney Powell, another lawyer who pushed conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems equipment being hacked by billionaire financier George Soros and multiple hostile foreign powers to flip votes from Trump to Biden.

And co-conspirator 4, a civil rights division official in the Justice Department described as trying to lean on federal officials to push states to overturn results, is almost certainly Jeffrey Clark.

The remaining two co-conspirators are described as an attorney and a political consultant who helped devise the scheme to seat fake electors in battleground states — which could apply to several people, as this scheme was an extensive group involvement.

Some experts, including Trump's own former lawyer, have suggested Smith could end up indicting many of these co-conspirators at a later point, either to keep them separate from the Trump trial or to try to pressure them to flip.