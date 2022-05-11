Conservative: Vote for Democrats — or ‘the orange emperor can waltz back and finish destroying U.S. democracy’
Donald Trump speaks during a rally aboard the Battleship USS Iowa in San Pedro. (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

Voters face a choice this year, according to a conservative columnist: Vote Republican or choose democracy.

Republicans have successfully restricted voting rights in 19 states since Donald Trump's loss, and Democrats have been unable to break a Senate filibuster to protect voting rights at the national level, and Washington Post columnist Max Boot warned that voters must back Democrats, no matter what their personal views are, to preserve American democracy.

"A majority of House Republicans already voted in 2020 to throw out electoral college votes for Biden," wrote Boot, a former Republican. "Even more are likely to do so in 2024 after four years of Trumpist purges. With the support of the Jan. 6 Republicans, the orange emperor can waltz back into the White House and finish destroying U.S. democracy."

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate J.D. Vance has previewed what a second Trump administration would look like when he pledged a “de-woke-ification program” to fill the government with GOP loyalists, which essentially described a coup, and Boot warned that other Republicans would be happy to go along.

"There is no plausible electoral college reform bill that could avert such a catastrophe," Boot wrote. "The only way to save democracy is to vote for Democrats in the fall. And I say that as an ex-Republican turned independent. It doesn’t matter if you disagree with Democrats on some issues. The overriding issue is the preservation of our democracy."

"That may sound hyperbolic to some – but that’s precisely the problem," he concluded. "Like so many Ukrainians before Feb. 24, most Americans remain in denial about the threat to our country."

