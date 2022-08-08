Morning Joe roasts Trump's 'bloated 1977-era style Elvis routine' at CPAC: 'It's just pathetic!'
Joe Scarborough (Photo via MSNBC)

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough scalded Donald Trump's "half-hearted" speech at the latest Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump attacked Sens. Joe Manchin (R-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for voting in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act, but the "Morning Joe" host said that was pretty rich coming from a former president who signed off on a massive tax cut for the wealthy.

"I have a few words for what we just heard," Scarborough said. "It is a fat, bloated, 1977-era style Elvis routine, playing hits from the past, half-hearted, half-assed, and the audience is just there going through the motions. Look at that, it's just pathetic. It's sad. Here's a guy who, after he passed the grossest tax cut package ever for the richest billionaires and multinational corporations in the world, he flew down to Mar-A-Lago that night and said to his billionaire friends sitting around his table, 'I just made all of you a lot richer today.'"

"I think most working-class Americans, most middle-class Americans are really glad that some of, that the very pieces of legislation he helped pass, the tax bill he helped pass, the provisions that allowed the biggest multinational corporations in the world to pay zero in taxes, those bills got stripped," Scarborough added.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Steve Bannon used violent language to rile up the crowd, and Scarborough reminded viewers of their role in the insurrection.

"As far as Steve Bannon goes, yeah, we are at war," he said. "We're at war politically with guys like Steve Bannon. Freedom-loving Americans, Americans who believe in the Constitution, Steve Bannon is a guy who said his hero was Vladimir Putin, said before he even got into the Trump White House he wanted to tear everything down, he wanted to tear the state down. He wanted to destroy the state. He said that before Donald Trump was sworn into office. well, that's exactly what he tried to do."

The program's producers showed a photo from the conference of Trump depicted as "Rambo," with a muscular physique and holding a rifle, but Scarborough was irritated by it.

"Please, take that picture down," he said. Can you take that down for me? Take that down."

