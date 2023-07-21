Morning Joe panelists flag 'insanity' swamping Trump

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" called out the "rampant criminality" among Donald Trump's associates.

The former president has already been indicted twice and appears likely to face new charges in Washington, D.C., and Georgia for his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, and host Joe Scarborough noted how many of Trump's allies had also been prosecuted.

"You look at this lawyer running from one Trump-related case to another Trump-related case, from Jan. 6 to another, and, gee, will justice ever be done?" Scarborough asked. "Think about all the people in jail now because of Jan. 6, because of Donald Trump. Think about Donald Trump, all indictments against Donald Trump. Go back and think of all of the people who worked for Donald Trump, his national security advisor [Michael Flynn] -- like, indicted, arrested, indicted, like, charged. His campaign manager [Paul Manafort], charged, sent to jail. His assistant campaign manager, [Rick] Gates, charged, sent to jail. His political director, Steve Bannon, I guess counsel to the president, you know, charged. Right? Right, and charged and -- and found guilty and then pardoned and there may be another charge out there."

"The dude in South Florida, the Nixon dude with the funny glasses," he added. "I forget his name right now -- like, arrested. What's that? What's his name again? Roger Stone, that's right. For some reason I always forget Roger's name. Roger! Like, arrested, charged. It's just -- it's crazy. I mean, how many people, if we had a running list, connected to Donald Trump, his administration, his campaign who have already been charged and convicted for crimes. There's never been a presidency close to this."

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson agreed, saying the prosecutions were unprecedented.

"No, there's never been anything like this, because there's never been the kind of rampant criminality and insanity we saw in the Trump presidency, and so a whole lot of lawyers are you know, shopping for new yachts, I guess, because, assuming they're getting paid," Robinson said. "Like, my one question is, who's paying this lawyer who's running back and forth from case to case? In any event, yes, this is a level of criminality proven criminality and increasingly punished criminality that we've never seen before in our history. I hope we never see again."

Watch the video below or at the link.





