'Despicable' Trump buried by former spokesperson over his 'crazy' racist rant
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

On Saturday, Donald Trump continued to receive blowback to a post on his Truth Social media platform that is being universally criticized for its blatant racism.

The post, where the ex-president described his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's "China Loving wife, Coco Chow," was slammed by Alyssa Farah Griffin who also served in his administration as the White House Director of Strategic Communications.

In the post, Trump wrote, "Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him? In any event, either reason is unacceptable. He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise (sic) from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!"

That was too much for Farah Griffin who responded on Twitter with, "This isn’t some crazy person on the internet, this is the GOP front-runner for President if the Party doesn’t wake up & demand better."

She then added, "He’s not even trying to hide the racism at this point. Just despicable."

