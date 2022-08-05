Trump's lawyers will try and cut a deal with the DOJ to avoid 2024 chaos: former deputy AG

Appearing on CNN on Friday afternoon, former Assistant Deputy Attorney General Harry Litman predicted that Donald Trump's lawyers will try and cut a deal with the Department of Justice related to the investigation into their client's links to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, the former prosecutor said the investigation is in danger of lasting up to the 2024 presidential election.

At issue, host Sciutto suggested, is what happens if Trump's claim of executive privilege gets to the Supreme Court.

"Do you see the possibility that this Supreme Court might give Trump more leeway?" he asked.

RELATED: Trump's new face-off with the DOJ could end up haunting his 2024 bid: analyst

"Always," Litman replied. "And I think that's a really good point. That might be what they're saying, okay?"

"By the way, in these meetings, DOJ does all the listening, Trump lawyers do all the talking," he elaborated. "And they may say, 'Okay, you have the law, but, look, if you push this now, we're going to try to resist as much as we can. Trump can intervene in this dispute because he's got a stake, we'll take it to the Supreme Court and that could take a year. Now we're looking at 2024, and you could lose. So let's cut a deal now, where you, at least, don't use all the privileged communications."

"Interesting," the CNN host replied. "So you think that might be an offer for, you know, a deal, a negotiation?"

"Yeah, they got to offer something," Litman exclaimed. "And they don't have normally the kind of thing that the defense lawyer would be saying here; look at your risk under the current law. So, yes, I actually think their main argument is we're going to delay these things, Trump will take as long as he can, and that means [former White House counsel Pat ] Cipollone, even if you win, and might take many months, and, you know, and the 2024 big deadline, is potentially looming."

Watch the video below or at this link.