GOP donors fleeing the 'exhausting circus' that surrounds Trump: report

According to a report from Politico’s Meredith McGraw and Matt Dixon, key Republican donors are growing increasingly put off by what is being described as the “exhausting circus” that surrounds Donald Trump due to his efforts to remain a viable GOP candidate in 2024.

As the report notes, the revelations by the Jan 6th committee investigating the Capitol insurrection that forced lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to flee for their lives is taking a toll not only on the former president's already tattered reputation but also of big money Republican Party donors who are starting to look for other candidates to invest in.

As the Politico report states, conservative voters are, for the most part, still enamored by Trump but “elements of the voters, donors and activists that make the three pillars of the party are exhausted too, they say. And they’re growing less willing to let the baggage of the Trump years complicate the future.”

GOP donor Dan Eberhart explained that “Trump fatigue” is a real thing.

“Trump is facing an important onslaught of negative facts with these hearings and there is no real defense. He has no friendly members on the committee and there aren’t facts to put in front of the public to make any of this sound less bad,” he claimed while adding the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is “is lying in wait sharpening his knives,” and reaping the benefits of a fading Trump.

One unnamed DeSantis adviser admitted the Florida governor is being helped by the former president’s travails.

“I think the January 6 hearings are a continuation of the exhausting circus that surrounds Trump,” they explained. “There are of course the lunchbox Republicans who think this is a ‘mass conspiracy,’ but among the donor class many are just tired of this.”

“It’s a shitshow. Some donors are getting sick of the shitshow,” they added.

While some supporters of Trump have dismissed the damage the hearing have done to the former president, Politico reports that he isn’t so sure, reporting, ”Trump himself seems to have internalized that the hearings have inflicted some dents.”

GOP strategist Sarah Longwell claims she has seen a shift in attitudes toward the former president.

“With January 6 they’re on Trump’s side, but they’re also exhausted by it. It creates that sense of wanting to move on. The question is whether that sticks. I’ve seen it before when Trump’s baggage is out there they get annoyed about having to defend it, they drift away and then come back,” she claimed.

You can read more here.