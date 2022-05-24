Georgia Republicans shrug off Trump's infamous call to Raffensperger: 'Not good, but he was mad as hell'

A panel of Georgia Republicans spun conspiracy theories about Donald Trump's election loss, and made excuses for his corrupt efforts to overturn his loss.

MSNBC's Elise Jordan spoke to several focus groups of Georgia voters, both Democratic and one Republican, and found GOP voters remained unconvinced the former president lost the election, dismissing the record number of votes received by Joe Biden as implausible and serving up a bizarre conspiracy theory drawn from the recent film "2,000 Mules," by right-wing provocateur Dinesh D'Souza.

"It's kind of like an assault on our personal freedoms, our rights as an American, to ensure that our votes are counted," said Kristi, a white woman in her 30s. "But we can't ensure that. I put that vote in, and I think, well, I hope this counts."

Jordan asked the voters if they believed it was appropriate for Trump to call to Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and ask him to "find" exactly enough votes to overturn his loss there, but they offered excuses for that request -- which is under investigation by local prosecutors.'

"No, it's not good," said Martin, a self-described "ultra-MAGA conservative." "But he was mad as hell because he knew he got screwed, and he sees the results and says, this doesn't make any sense. "

Kristi just shrugged and smirked, but another white man of about 60 continued to press fraud claims.

"We have people that padded the boxes," said the second man, Cris. "I mean, if it was a straight-up, honest election, then he would have won."

"There was not a good enough check and balance," offered another woman, who appeared to be in her 50s. "You vote, but like she said, is your vote going to count? Is this a dead person's vote? Who is this? There is no check and balance."

Another white woman complained that questioning the validity of other voters' ballots would get her smeared as bigoted.

"Because if you try to check it, then you're anti- whatever that person is," she said. "You're against the voter rights of other people."





