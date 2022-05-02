Biden aides secretly hope Elon Musk lets Trump back on Twitter – so he can blow up the GOP's midterm plans: report
While there are numerous questions about what changes billionaire Elon Musk will make to Twitter now that he has purchased the popular social media platform for $44 billion, the one question that rises to the top is whether he will allow Donald Trump back on after his lifetime ban following the January 6 insurrection that he incited.

High-ranking officials in the Democratic Party and members of President Joe Biden's inner circle are hoping and wishing that the attention-obsessed and vindictive former president will be allowed to return early enough to derail the Republican Party's hopes to reclaim both the House and the Senate in the November midterm election, Politico's Jonathan Lemire reports.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Jared Birchall -- Musk’s top assistant who was deeply involved in the purchase -- told an aide that the billionaire was "vehemently" opposed to the Trump ban, adding he felt that banning a sitting president was "insane" in his book.

And while the former president has previously stated that he would not accept an invitation to return, the fact that he uses spokesperson Liz Harrington to issue daily statements on Twitter -- and his avoidance of his own "Truth Social" platform -- has many skeptical he will stay away, Politico reports.

As Lemire notes, Trump's return could come in October --which is something Democrats are banking on.

Pointing out that Democrats are already "delighted" by the problems House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is having as he faces a growing rebellion from the Trump wing in the House, Lemire claims the addition of Trump blasting out tweets about his own party could give Democrats a big assist.

According to the Politico report, Biden advisers, "... tried to game out this week the possibility of one particular October surprise. Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter raised the chance that Trump could be reinstated to the social media platform, where he had more than 80 million followers before being banned in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot. Musk has said he would allow Trump to return, and while the ex-president has claimed he doesn’t want back on, the White House does not believe him."

"The consensus among Biden aides about Trump’s possible return: it could cut both ways. While the former president would eat up an extraordinary amount of political oxygen, it’s also possible that he would push the Big Lie or feud with fellow Republicans and damage the GOP’s otherwise strong chances of regaining at least one house of Congress," Politico's Lemire wrote before adding, " The more the election becomes about Trump, the better the Democrats’ chances become, many in Biden’s orbit believe."

