‘God help us’: Morning Joe panelists debate which Trump-backed Senate candidates are worst

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" debated which of former President Donald Trump's endorsed candidates for the U.S. Senate were the least qualified.

The former president helped Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance and Herschel Walker win their Republican primary races in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Georgia, respectively, but each of them are struggling to connect with voters ahead of November's midterm elections, and co-host Willie Geist said Trump's picks simply appear unqualified.

"On the one hand, it is comical to listen to Herschel Walker speak at some of these events," Geist said. "On the other hand, there should be some standards, should there not -- call me old fashioned -- to serve in the United States Senate."

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, who examined the same topic in his latest piece, agreed that Walker stood out from the pack as especially unqualified.

"Look at the recent roster of the Senate, that ship has sailed, I'm afraid," Robinson said. "Herschel Walker would absolutely be a new low. I guess to take a position of anti-tree is certainly something new in politics, in our politics at least. It's insane. He has absolutely no idea about how, like, air works and how trees work and to say nothing of climate change. But there he is, he could be the next senator from Georgia. Now he is trailing Rev. [Raphael] Warnock right now by a few points, according to polls. Again, it's a pretty close race. He's actually doing better in his race than some of the other candidates that Donald Trump imposed on the Republican Party, like Dr. Oz, like J.D. Vance and potentially Blake Masters out in Arizona."

Walker was a football star at the University of Georgia before going onto success in the USFL and NFL, but he has no political experience and seems to lack understanding of the issues.

"Herschel Walker rushed over 5,000 yards as a Georgia Bulldog, seem to be the best credential he has in terms of running for office," said contributor Mike Barnicle. "That man, as you pointed out, as you pointed out, won the Heisman as a junior at Georgia. Those are credentials that clearly stand out in his race against Raphael Warnock. It is accurate to say he could indeed become a member of the United States Senate. As gene pointed out, look at the membership of the United States Senate today. Compare it to the composition of the United States Senate 10, 20 years ago."

"You really can't in terms of credentials, people elected to office who think of the nation first, national interest, rather than their selfish, political interests," Barnicle added. "That's where we are today. That's a reality check. The ultimate reality check is Herschel Walker could indeed become a United States senator. God help us."

Watch the video below or at this link.