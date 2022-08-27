A specific Espionage Act provision could seal Trump's fate: Former NSA counsel
Donald Trump (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

Appearing on CNN on Saturday morning with host Frederika Whitfield, the former general counsel of the Nationals Security Agency (NSA) highlighted one specific provision in the Espionage Act that could be easily proven and lead to federal charges against Donald Trump.

Reacting to the redacted affidavit that was released on Friday that has led multiple legal experts to claim what little they saw would indicate that the Department of Justice has a solid case against the former president, Glenn Gerstell offered a possible avenue for the DOJ to pursue against Trump.

With legal analyst Micheal Zeldin deferring to Gerstell on potential criminal charges, Whitfield asked, "So Glenn, you want to take a stab at potential numbers?"

RELATED: Trump's Truth Social comments about Mar-a-Lago search will come back to haunt him: former prosecutor

"Hard to say," he replied, "but the surveillance tapes will shed light on that."

"But, you know," he continued, "One of the points that hasn't been mentioned too much in the news reports about all this, is there's a section of the Espionage Act, which is referenced in the search warrant itself, that refers simply to grossly, negligently allowing someone who doesn't have proper authorization to look at documents."

"So if this was the case -- and I emphasize if, we don't know the facts -- but if it turned out that President Trump specifically allowed an assistant, a secretary, an aide, a worker to have access to these documents knowing that these documents contained national defense information and knowing they weren't authorized, just on its face, that certainly looks like a violation of that provision. So this raises very, very serious legal issues."

Watch below or at this link.

CNN 08 27 2022 11 08 38 youtu.be

SmartNews Video