'Flailing financially': How Trump's legal woes may finally be taking their toll

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien suggested that the former president's legal woes are having a huge impact on his financial situation and that a trial slated for October could deal him a major blow.

Speaking with host Ali Velshi, O'Brien stated that former Trump Org CFO Allen Howard Weisselberg holds the former president's future in his hands.

"Weisselberg if he is found to have lied during that testimony, could face as much as 15 years in prison instead of a five-month sentence he will get otherwise," O'Brien reported. "So he is going to be mightily incented to answer every question that the prosecutors asked him about a wide range of financial issues in the Trump Organization."

"No one did anything substantial inside the Trump organization without having Donald Trump signing off on it," the Bloomberg editor added. "So there is no way this doesn't in some fashion land at Donald Trump's doorstep and I think the issue is what are the consequences going to be for Trump? I don't think the DA's investigation is as robust as it once was and that's a criminal probe that would've involved prison time. But the New York AG's investigation, which is a civil probe, could wind up with the Trump Organization being put out of business."

"It is already in a very vulnerable position," he continued. "Donald Trump is in the worst business you can imagine during the Covid era: urban real estate, and essentially tourism and hotel businesses and he's got a lot of debt against those businesses and he is personally going to need a substantial amount. He's also flailing possibly financially."

"I think a lot of this is going to come to a head in the fall," he concluded.

