Donald Trump
Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

A New York judge quickly dismissed a last-minute request by Donald Trump to delay his bank and tax fraud trial in New York.

The former president's attorneys asked for a three-week halt so the judge can rule on requests from both New York attorney general Letitia James and Trump for a summary judgment in the $250 million civil suit, but Justice Arthur F. Engoron scrawled a nine-word response, reported The Daily Beast.

“Decline to sign; Defendants’ arguments are completely without merit,” Engoron wrote on the draft order, signing with his initials.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump and his family are scheduled to stand trial in less than four weeks in the trial for allegedly inflating the value of their assets and lying on official paperwork to gain a financial advantage.

SmartNews