Georgia prosecutor sends 'target' letters to GOP officials in phony electors scheme — and may call Trump to testify
Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in 2021. (Shutterstock.com)

A Georgia prosecutor has sent "target" letters to prominent Republicans in the state to warn they could be indicted for their roles in a scheme to send phony electors to Congress to declare the election for Donald Trump -- who could be called to testify in the case.

Sources told Yahoo News that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis sent the letters to state Sen. Burt Jones, who is Gov. Brian Kemp’s running mate for lieutenant governor, David Shafer, currently the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, and state Sen. Brandon Beach, which could shake up the November election in the battleground state.

Jones and Shafer took part in a Dec. 14, 2020, meeting led by Shafer at the state Capitol where 16 Georgia Republicans selected themselves without any legal basis as their state's electors, and they signed their names to a declaration that was sent to the National Archives.

IN OTHER NEWS: Enraged neighbor shows up at GOP candidate’s front door after receiving pro-Trump mailer

Willis told Yahoo that Trump could be asked to testify under oath to the special grand jury investigating his own efforts to undo his loss.

“I think it's something that we’re still weighing and evaluating," Willis said, adding that she has spoken to Trump defense attorney Dwight Thomas, a Georgia lawyer representing him in that investigation.

Trump News SmartNews