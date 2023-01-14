Trump racketeering charges are on the table after special grand jury report: legal expert
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandelk Ngan for AFP)

Now that the special grand jury in Georgia has wrapped up their work and submitted a final report to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, it will be up to her to choose from a wide array of laws to indict Donald Trump if the report suggests prosecution, according to one legal expert.

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon with host Lindsey Reiser, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance claimed the Georgia DA likely has already looked over the legal menu available to drag the former president into court and may have enough of a case to indict him on racketeering charges.

With the report having been submitted last Monday, host Reiser asked,"What do you think is likely happening right now in this next phase?"

"That is the big question mark here," the former prosecutor replied. "The court in Georgia has scheduled a hearing on January 24th to decide whether or not the investigative grand jury and its report should become public, but Willis already has access to that information."

RELATED: 'The evidence is powerful': Trump's political future could be on the line following judge's ruling

"Her office was intimately involved in the grand jury's work," she elaborated. "Up to them is the consideration of whether any of the evidence that they have compiled violates Georgia law. It is always tough to know what prosecutors inside of an investigation have, but here we have all heard the former president's phone call [to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger]."

"One interesting issue here is that when you read Georgia law, there is a variety of charges related to election interference," she continued. "Some are misdemeanors, others are felonies. Willis will have a wide range of choices available to her including some conversation about Georgia's RICO [ Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act] statute which she could use if she believes she has evidence that there was organized criminal activity involved in the election."

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 01 14 2023 14 36 22 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video