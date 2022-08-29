Trump's GOP supporters growing 'queasy' about defending him as allegations pile up: Axios founder

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Axios founder Mike Allen claimed cracks are beginning to show among Donald Trump's defenders in Congress as the steady drip of information about his handling of top secrets has been revealed.

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, Allen claimed Republicans are becoming more and more hesitant about rushing to the former president's defense.

With host Scarborough trashing Republicans who have sided with Trump over the law enforcement officials and the intelligence community, Allen explained that is now has escalated to threats against National Archives officials.

According to the Axios founder, that has some Republicans backing off.

"There is a second reality here," Allen reported. "As I talk to people close to the president, former President Trump, over the weekend, they are queasy about the facts now that are coming out. People defended him reflexively, defended him all these many years, suddenly, there's a lot of concern about the facts."

"One of the biggest things, Joe, is just the volume that you've been highlighting in that graphic," he continued. "You think about the person in the bar test: they look at the number of boxes, the number of documents. Joe, I can tell you that there's some short-term, within the Republican party, political bump maybe for Donald Trump, but the long-term really looks bad."

"You talk to people who know how the Justice Department works, how DOJ, operates -- look at this," he added. "They knew that he had documents they asked for them back. There's a lot of sign in these documents that he was not forthcoming about them, to say the least. And that's kind of textbook of how DOJ operates."

Watch the video below or at this link.