'He's just so stupid!' Morning Joe explains why Trump is in bigger trouble than he realizes
MSNBC

Donald Trump has been making ominous threats as he faces another indictment, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said he doesn't seem to understand how much trouble he's facing.

The former president boosted a threatening video from a MAGA account this week and gave a radio interview saying it would be "dangerous" to put him in jail for any of the crimes for which he's been formally accused, and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump was only making things worse for himself.

"I don't know if Donald Trump understands," Scarborough said. "He's talking like a mobster. 'It would be a shame, dangerous for Jack Smith,' and [his supporters are] more dangerous now than in 2020 or 2016. He's just so stupid, he really is. He just doesn't understand. He's going up against the feds, he doesn't understand that he can't bully and bluster and threaten his way out of criminal charges that are coming, because he broke the law, because he stole nuclear secrets, because he stole secret plans to attack Iran, because he stole secret military secrets, because he has, people all around him, all around him, on Jan. 6, that are testifying against him."

"No Democrats, no moderate Republicans, all Trumpers! Everybody that he ever hired has gone before the grand jury, everybody that was around him Jan. 6 went before the grand jury -- all Trumpers -- and he's going to be charged for some of the most serious crimes in America, and his response?" Scarborough continued. "His response, instead of talking to his lawyers saying, 'Hey, get me a deal. I don't know what it's going to look like, but get me a deal, because they've got me dead. My own people are people testifying against me. Get me a deal.' Instead of that he goes on an Iowa radio show and like a mobster threatens Jack Smith."

"Has he not looked at pictures of Jack Smith?" he added. "This guy looks like the judge on 'Andor,' all right? He looks like the guy who takes the good guy from the 'Star Wars' galaxy and throws him into jail for life. He doesn't understand. I'm scared. You just scared me by putting this picture up. Like, what does he think? Does he think Jack Smith is going to be intimidated by mob-like threats?"

Watch below or at the link.


07 21 2023 06 15 00youtu.be

SmartNewsTrump Indictment