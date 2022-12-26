Some members of Trump's inner circle looking forward to the DOJ possibly indicting him: report
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

Appearing very early on MSNBC on Monday morning, the Guardian's Hugo Lowell reported that there are some members of Donald Trump's inner circle who are willing to gamble that his being hauled into court by the DOJ would jumpstart his moribund 2024 presidential campaign despite the legal peril.

Days after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot issued its final report -- including damning transcripts from cooperating witnesses -- Lowell was asked what the mood was like in Trump's camp and what happens next..

"I think it's a really interesting question, you have to see how the cards play out," Lowell began before adding that there is a divide among the former president's closest remaining aides.

"If you talk to Trump advisers and the Trump legal team, they are kind of split two ways. There is one camp who look at this and say, 'Well, if Trump is indicted, that would be bad for him personally but amazing for the campaign' if he is indicted."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘Stunning revelation’ calls Mitch McConnell’s impeachment vote into question: Dem strategist

"The Trump campaign thinks that they would steamroller the opposition in the Republican primary and he will be the nominee and that donations would come flying in," he elaborated. "That would basically allow Trump to go on the campaign trail, campaign rallies and say, as a declared presidential candidate, they are coming after me."

"You also get people who are like, look, if he gets indicted and this is a massive opening for Ron DeSantis," he continued. "It is one thing to say Trump is under investigation, it is another to say my opponent in the presidential race has been indicted as [part of a criminal investigation."

Watch below or at the link.

MSNBC 12 26 2022 05 54 32 youtu.be

2020 Election SmartNews Video