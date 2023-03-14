At least two Trump indictments 'should be a slam dunk': Morning Joe

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Jonathan Lemire calculated the odds that Donald Trump might finally be indicted in one of the various criminal investigations targeting him.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office appears close to wrapping up an investigation into his hush money payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and the "Morning Joe" host set over-under line to speculate how many of the investigations would end with charges against the twice-impeached ex-president.

"We need to clarify something here now, the 2.5 over/under, those are for Trump indictments, we're not talking about convictions," Scarborough said. "Let me check and see here. The 'Morning Joe' line which, of course, I remind you, I remind you, we put the over/under in the last French election -- and I'm dead serious -- at 57.5 percent, when everybody else said it was too close to call. That's exactly where it ended up okay, there's no line yet on actual convictions but 2.5 for the indictment, I think that's pretty good. Would you go over or under right now, Lemire?"

"I'm going to take the over," Lemire said. "I think I'm going to go with three indictments. Convictions are an entirely different matter, and we set that aside we'll revisit those odds down the road. In the through line, by the way, from the French election to the criminal peril facing Donald Trump, spot on this is what we do here on 'Morning Joe.' I'm taking the over. What about you, if the line is 2.5?"

"He's above the law, right?" Scarborough replied. "Donald Trump is the one person I've seen it my adult life, he's always above the law. I'll take the under. I mean, Georgia should be a slam dunk, it really should, the documents case should be a slam dunk. Really doesn't matter what everybody else did because everybody else actually responded to the crisis. I will tell you, and it is very interesting, in the last few weeks, I've been hearing an awful lot about the weakness of this Manhattan case, not getting the indictment but actually getting the conviction."

"I find it hard to believe that a prosecutor is going to bring an indictment until he or she is sure sure they've got a more than reasonable chance of getting the conviction," Scarborough added. "I'm not sure they move yet in Manhattan, though. All the signs suggest they are moving forward with an indictment it is facing some skepticism from legal critics who have been basically saying since 2016 Donald Trump was, you know, a couple weeks away from going to jail."



