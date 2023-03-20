Trump indictment is 'expected late Monday or Wednesday': report

Law enforcement officials are meeting at New York City police headquarters to plan for the possible indictment of Donald Trump.

An indictment by the grand jury is expected late Monday or Wednesday, three sources involved with the deliberations told Politico.

“We’ll be discussing how we bring Trump in,” said the person involved in the planning. “No decisions have been made yet.”

Officials from Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg's office met with NYPD, the U.S. Secret Service and court officers to discuss what happens next after a sealed indictment is delivered to the judge.

“The NYPD’s state of readiness remains a constant at all times, for all contingencies,” said an NYPD spokesperson. “Our communications and coordination with our partners in government and in law enforcement are fundamental tenets of our commitment to public safety.”

The DA's office would discuss Trump's surrender with his attorneys after the indictment is delivered, and a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he refuses, and it's up to the district attorney to decide whether the former president would be handcuffed, although he's not expected to face a public "perp walk" and few demonstrations are expected.

“You’ll get the same crazy couple dozen people and that’s it,” said the Republican official. “There’ll probably more counter protestors than protestors."

Trump would become the first former or sitting president to ever be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shockwaves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office.

The 76-year-old former Republican president said over the weekend that he expects to be "arrested" on Tuesday and urged supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!"

"They are MANY years beyond the Statute of Limitations which, in this instance, is TWO YEARS. More importantly, THERE WAS NO CRIME!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform Monday.

Bragg's inquiry centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 polls to stop Daniels from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump's ex-lawyer-turned enemy Michael Cohen alleges that he made the payment and was later reimbursed.

The payment to Daniels, if not properly accounted for, could result in a misdemeanor charge for falsifying business records.

That might be raised to a felony if the false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation.





