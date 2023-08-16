Donald Trump trotted out another defense of his post-election conduct after he was indicted in Georgia on racketeering charges related to his scheme to remain in office.

Fulton County prosecutors said the former president and his lawyers conspired to have 16 Republicans serve as fake electors despite Trump's loss in the state, and he latched on to a theory floated by Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

"Big News! Mike Pence said, 'I met with the Parliamentarian of the Senate, Elizabeth MacDonough, to discuss the procedures for the upcoming joint session on January 6. She told me that Congress always receives miscellaneous slates of electors every four years,'" Trump posted on Truth Social. "Greg Kelly, 'That’s huge! A game changer in terms of information. It really turns upside down everything the Democrats said about January 6th, and this latest Federal Indictment.' DROP THE FAKE CASE!"

According to the indictment, the fake electors signed documents provided by Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and sent them to Congress and the National Archives purporting to be the actual electoral votes from Georgia, which had already chosen a slate of electors for Joe Biden on Dec. 14, 2020, based on the certified election results in the state.

The U.S. Supreme Court had already rejected a lawsuit from Texas challenging the results in Georgia and three other states, so those electors had no lawful basis, according to a Trump campaign lawyer who testified before the Jan. 6 committee, but the purpose of sending the phony electors was to sow chaos and delay the congressional certification of Biden's election win.

“The purpose of having the electoral votes sent in to Congress is to provide the opportunity to debate the election irregularities in Congress," Chesebro wrote in an email obtained by the Jan. 6 committee, "and to keep alive the possibility that the votes could be flipped to Trump."