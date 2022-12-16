'He's not on the level': Pelosi urges Trump family to stage an 'intervention' with the former president

In an interview with CNN's Jamie Gangel, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was asked about once calling Donald Trump "insane" -- and once stating "Trump knows he's crazy" -- and pressed to expand on those appraisals of the former president as she prepares to step down.

Sitting down for a meal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in attendance, Pelosi at one time demurred when asked about Trump, quipping that she didn't want to talk about him while she was eating.

However, she did have some advice for Trump's immediate family.

After Schumer pointed out, "The American people have gotten wise to him. Took a little while, but they did," Pelosi weighed in.

“I think there’s a need for an intervention by his family or something," she suggested.

She then warned, "I don’t think he’s on the level now."

Watch video below or at this link.