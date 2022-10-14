Wall Street Journal passes sentence on Trump's 'dereliction of duty on Jan. 6'

Following what could be the last public hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, the very conservative editorial board of the Wall Street Journal wrote that they had seen enough and stated that Donald Trump should be held to account for his attack on democracy.

Highlighting new revelations from Thursday's hearings, the board called out the former president's actions before, during and after the assault on the Capitol and hammered him for continuing to lie about it.

Getting right to the point, the board first warned that the clock is winding down on the committee finishing its work and noted that a GOP takeover of the House in November will likely see it shut down by Republicans dead set on protecting Trump.

With that said, they wrote that there is more than enough revealed so far to hold the former president accountable.

"What the committee has accomplished, however, is to cement the facts surrounding Mr. Trump’s recklessness after Nov. 3 and his dereliction of duty on Jan. 6. The Justice Department and Mr. Trump’s own campaign repeatedly told him that his fraud claims were without basis. Whether it was willful blindness or an intentional strategy, he kept repeating them," they wrote.

"That day he riled up the crowd and urged it to march on the Capitol," the editors continued. "Committee members said Thursday they will write a report summarizing their findings. Transcripts of the testimony ought to be released at the same time."

"The Jan. 6 committee probably won’t get Mr. Trump under oath, but the evidence of his bad behavior is now so convincing that political accountability hardly requires it," they concluded.

