Morning Joe laughs as GOP conspiracy theory blown up by stunning Pelosi video

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough hooted with derision as a Republican conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosi and Jan. 6 collapsed with a stunning video showing her decisive actions that day.

The House Select Committee showed video recorded by the House Speaker's daughter showing Pelosi taking command as Donald Trump's supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol while calling for her execution.

According to Scarborough, this laid to rest GOP claims that she was responsible for security failures that allowed the breach.

"Wait a second, I'm so confused," Scarborough said. "You know, I'm just a dumb country lawyer, but they asked the question after [Rep.] Steve Scalise had known the answer. So he said, that's a great question, why won't they answer whether Nancy Pelosi called the National [Guard]. This is so terrible and they won't answer. He was in the room, he was in the room where it happened, the room where it happened. I mean, come on."

"Just bad faith, outrageous that Steve Scalise is going, are we going to get out of this alive or not, and Scalise is in there, and then Scalise holds a press conference and this committee is -- we can't be on this committee because, you know, they won't even ask the question did Nancy ever call the National Guard," Scarborough added. "Scalise was there when she was saying, hey, pretend like this was the Pentagon, pretend like this is the White House. Do something now."



The "Morning Joe" host said he was stunned that Scalise thought he could get away with lying about Pelosi's actions during the Capitol riot.

"I'm serious about this, I couldn't imagine in a million years holding a press conference as a member of Congress, I was there, being that cynical, lying through my teeth on an issue -- on any issue, but especially an issue of this importance -- and even if for some reason I had fallen off a scooter the day before and I was dizzy, there would have literally been 12 people on my staff grabbing me saying, 'You can't do that, go back into your office, you need to tell them you're not going to do this,'" he said. "I don't understand. All the barriers that were up when you and I were there, all the rules that were in place, just rules of common decency, not going out and lying through your teeth, my God, on issues this important."



