Trump responds to Jan. 6 Committee subpoena by spouting more debunked conspiracies about 2020 vote

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Former President Donald Trump responded to the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena by spouting off 2020 election fraud lies.
The former president issued the statement an hour after his self-imposed deadline, claiming that his supporters acted "peacefully and patriotically" when they stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to halt or delay the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.
"This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself," Trump said in the statement. "Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, go DONALD J. TRUMP unblemished and untouched, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago. We have a two-tier system of Justice in the United States that cannot be allowed to continue."
Trump falsely claimed that a majority of Americans believed the 2020 presidential election was tainted by fraud, and he dishonestly cited a Time magazine report on the bipartisan effort to prevent him from unlawfully overturning his loss, and whined that his already-debunked claims were not being investigated by the House select committee.
"You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right," Trump wrote. "These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow. The people of this Country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or Liberty and Justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the Crime of the Century."
On CNN Friday, following the House Select Committee on January 6's final public hearing the day before, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) suggested that the committee believes key officials in the Secret Service -- including former US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- are lying to investigators about former President Donald Trump's actions on the day of the attack.
What's more, he suggested that the committee hasn't entirely ruled out more public hearings beyond this intended final one, if the testimony and evidence supports it.
"I want to ask you about Tony Ornato and the then Secret Service lead agent Robert Engel," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "They were some who seemed to downplay or deny some of these stories. Do you think that they lied?"
"I think they were less than truthful," said Aguilar. "And I think that they should come in and talk to the committee again. We said we would recall a number of witnesses. I think I'll leave it at that."
"Will they be among them that you'll be calling?" asked Marquardt.
"Those two individuals have the foggiest of memories or less than truthful," said Aguilar. "But time and time again, the witnesses and the evidence contradict their foggy memories. So I think they should be given an opportunity to come back and talk to us."
"And do you have an expectation there will be another hearing and when do you think this report will finally come out?" asked Marquardt.
"Well, the report will come out before the end of the year," said Aguilar. "I'm not going to get into specifics. And this is the last of the planned hearings. I think for a little bit, for a few weeks. However, some things could change, as the committee always maintains the ability to have hearings and call witnesses based on information in front of us. Clearly with this step of subpoena to the former president, we are open to activity in the near feature."
Pete Aguilar says Secret Service officials were "less than truthful"
In July, a puzzling new image of a distant extreme star system surrounded by surreal concentric geometric rungs had even astronomers scratching their heads. The picture, which looks like a kind of “cosmic thumbprint”, came from the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA’s newest flagship observatory.
The internet immediately lit up with theories and speculation. Some on the wild fringe even claimed it as evidence for “alien megastructures” of unknown origin.
Luckily, our team at the University of Sydney had already been studying this very star, known as WR140, for more than 20 years – so we were in prime position to use physics to interpret what we were seeing.
WR140 is what’s called a Wolf-Rayet star. These are among the most extreme stars known. In a rare but beautiful display, they can sometimes emit a plume of dust into space stretching hundreds of times the size of our entire Solar System.
The radiation field around Wolf-Rayets is so intense, dust and wind are swept outwards at thousands of kilometres per second, or about 1% the speed of light. While all stars have stellar winds, these overachievers drive something more like a stellar hurricane.
Critically, this wind contains elements such as carbon that stream out to form dust.
WR140 is one of a few dusty Wolf-Rayet stars found in a binary system. It is in orbit with another star, which is itself a massive blue supergiant with a ferocious wind of its own.
The binary stars of the WR140 system.
Amanda Smith / IoA / University of Cambridge, Author provided
Only a handful of systems like WR140 are known in our whole galaxy, yet these select few deliver the most unexpected and beautiful gift to astronomers. Dust doesn’t simply stream out from the star to form a hazy ball as might be expected; instead it forms only in a cone-shaped area where the winds from the two stars collide.
Because the binary star is in constant orbital motion, this shock front must also rotate. The sooty plume then naturally gets wrapped into a spiral, in the same way as the jet from a rotating garden sprinkler.
WR140, however, has a few more tricks up its sleeve layering more rich complexity into its showy display. The two stars are not on circular but elliptical orbits, and furthermore dust production turns on and off episodically as the binary nears and departs the point of closest approach.
Whenever WR140 and its binary companion star are close enough together, a pulse of dust streams into space.
An almost perfect model
By modelling all these effects into the three-dimensional geometry of the dust plume, our team tracked the location of dust features in three-dimensional space.
By carefully tagging images of the expanding flow taken at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, one of the world’s largest optical telescopes, we found our model of the expanding flow fit the data almost perfectly.
Except for one niggle. Close in right near the star, the dust was not where it was supposed to be. Chasing that minor misfit turned out to lead us right to a phenomenon never before caught on camera.
The power of light
We know that light carries momentum, which means it can exert a push on matter known as radiation pressure. The outcome of this phenomenon, in the form of matter coasting at high speed around the cosmos, is evident everywhere.
But it has been a remarkably difficult process to catch in the act. The force fades quickly with distance, so to see material being accelerated you need to track very accurately the movement of matter in a strong radiation field.
This acceleration turned out to be the one missing element in the models for WR140. Our data did not fit because the expansion speed wasn’t constant: the dust was getting a boost from radiation pressure.
Catching that for the first time on camera was something new. In each orbit, it is as if the star unfurls a giant sail made of dust. When it catches the intense radiation streaming from the star, like a yacht catching a gust, the dusty sail makes a sudden leap forward.
Smoke rings in space
The final outcome of all this physics is arrestingly beautiful. Like a clockwork toy, WR140 puffs out precisely sculpted smoke rings with every eight-year orbit.
Each ring is engraved with all this wonderful physics written in the detail of its form. All we have to do is wait and the expanding wind inflates the dust shell like a balloon until it is big enough for our telescopes to image.
In each eight-year orbit, a new ring of dust forms around WR140.
Yinuo Han / University of Cambridge, Author provided
Then, eight years later, the binary returns in its orbit and another shell appears identical to the one before, growing inside the bubble of its predecessor. Shells keep accumulating like a ghostly set of giant nesting dolls.
However, the true extent to which we had hit on the right geometry to explain this intriguing star system was not brought home to us until the new Webb image arrived in June.
The image from the James Webb Space Telescope (left) confirmed in detail the predictions of the model (right).
Yinhuo Han / Peter Tuthill / Ryan Lau, Author provided
Here were not one or two, but more than 17 exquisitely sculpted shells, each one a nearly exact replica nested within the one preceding it. That means the oldest, outermost shell visible in the Webb image must have been launched about 150 years before the newest shell, which is still in its infancy and accelerating away from the luminous pair of stars driving the physics at the heart of the system.
With their spectacular plumes and wild fireworks, the Wolf-Rayets have delivered one of the most intriguing and intricately patterned images to have been released by the new Webb telescope.
This was one of the first images taken by Webb. Astronomers are all on the edge of our seats, waiting for what new wonders this observatory will beam down to us.
Reacting to the Supreme Court wanting nothing to do with Donald Trump's latest appeal while he is under investigation on multiple fronts, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the rebuke not only was a shot back at the former president but also a major rebuke of Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon.
On Thursday they declined to take up Trump's full complaint about the special master looking at the government documents the former president took with him to Mar-a-Lago.
That led former RNC head Michael Steele to sum up their refusal as a curt: "Hell, no. Go back home. This isn't going to work"
According to MSNBC legal analyst Ken Dilanian, the Supreme Court's decision to not intervene, combined with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' constant rebukes of Judge Cannon, are not good signs for Trump and his handpicked judge.
"This is about as strong a rebuke as you can imagine," he told the panel. "A one-sentence order, not a single justice, not even Clarence Thomas finding any reason to put any stock in the arguments made by Trump's lawyers, and remember, that was an 80-page brief, full of extraneous arguments, none of which persuaded any Supreme Court justice."
"I have read some of the rulings to see how conservative they are and they're really conservative," host Scarborough offered. "Like things that were just, --but again, I think what Michael said bears repeating. There are outliers, there are always outliers, and Judge Cannon has humiliated herself and does seem to be the aberration here."