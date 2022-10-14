Trump responds to Jan. 6 Committee subpoena by spouting more debunked conspiracies about 2020 vote
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

Former President Donald Trump responded to the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena by spouting off 2020 election fraud lies.

The former president issued the statement an hour after his self-imposed deadline, claiming that his supporters acted "peacefully and patriotically" when they stormed the U.S. Capitol seeking to halt or delay the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

"This memo is being written to express our anger, disappointment, and complaint that with all of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider to be a Charade and Witch Hunt, and despite strong and powerful requests, you have not spent even a short moment on examining the massive Election Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, and have targeted only those who were, as concerned American Citizens, protesting the Fraud itself," Trump said in the statement. "Those who committed the Fraud, thereby having created the Crime of the Century, go DONALD J. TRUMP unblemished and untouched, but those who fought the Crime have suffered a fate that was unthinkable just a short time ago. We have a two-tier system of Justice in the United States that cannot be allowed to continue."

Trump falsely claimed that a majority of Americans believed the 2020 presidential election was tainted by fraud, and he dishonestly cited a Time magazine report on the bipartisan effort to prevent him from unlawfully overturning his loss, and whined that his already-debunked claims were not being investigated by the House select committee.

"You have not gone after the people that created the Fraud, but rather great American Patriots who questioned it, as is their Constitutional right," Trump wrote. "These people have had their lives ruined as your Committee sits back and basks in the glow. The people of this Country will not stand for unequal justice under the law, or Liberty and Justice for some. Election Day is coming. We demand answers on the Crime of the Century."

