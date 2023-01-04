Central Trump claim about J6 blown out of the water by WaPo fact-check

According to the Washington Post's fact checker Glenn Kessler, Donald Trump continued insistence that he was blocked from having 10,000 troops on hand on Jan 6 was thoroughly debunked in the House select committee's final report on the Trump-led insurrection.

But that hasn't kept the former president from repeating it over and over again as a "truth" on his Truth Social platform.

As recently as Dec. 22, the former president raged, "The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C.”

According to Kessler, Trump's assertion is flat-out false.

"The committee said that when he referenced so many troops, it was not because he wanted to protect the Capitol. He 'floated the idea of having 10,000 National Guardsmen deployed to protect him and his supporters from any supposed threats by left-wing counterprotesters,' the report said."

Kessler added that the report notes "Trump asked 'in passing' about preparations for Jan. 6, when electoral votes certifying Joe Biden as the new president would be counted in Congress, the report says. Before the vote, Trump planned a speech to supporters on the National Mall," before adding that Gen. Mark A. Milley told investigators, "Never once did I hear the president relative to the 6th specify the number of troops, 10,000 or any other number, for that matter,=."

EXCLUSIVE: 'Loser and liar': Kevin McCarthy and George Santos mocked on New York Daily News front page

The Wapo Report added, "In 2021, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that 'as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the secretary of defense. That was a direct order from President Trump.' But [acting Defense Secretary Christopher] Miller told investigators that statement was false, adding, 'I was surprised by seeing that publicly.' (Meadows did not agree to be interviewed by the Jan. 6 Committee.)"

You can read more here.