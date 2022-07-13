'Angry' Trump is 'less of an alpha dog than he was 3 weeks ago': GOP strategist

President Donald Trump walks from the west wing of the White House to Marine One in 2017. (Shutterstock.com)
According to a GOP strategist, the televised House select committee hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection are taking their toll on Donald Trump's reputation as a fighter.
During an appearance on CNN on Wednesday morning with co-host Jim Sciutto and Poppy Harlow, Doug Heye claimed the former president is still supported by his rabid followers despite evidence that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but he is losing the intimidation factor within the Republican Party after three weeks of hearings.
Speaking with the two CNN hosts, Heye suggested Trump is no longer the "alpha dog" of the GOP.
"Doug, as a Republican strategist, you speak to Republicans frequently, voters and officials. Is this wounding the former president's political prospects for 2024?" host Sciutto asked.
"It is," he replied. "And we know that it because we see angry responses from Trump, angry statements from Trump with the hearing last week, he responded 'I never even met this woman [Cassidy Hutchinson], I barely knew her,' things like this."
"We know that he is angry about it and we know that it is having an effect," he said before conceding, "It is not having a dramatic effect politically in the polls but what we're seeing is an erosion, a slow erosion of support that also gives a lot of Republicans candidates, potential candidates looking to run in 2024 more of a lane and avenue to do so and that is because of his weakened status right now."
"Look, he's still the alpha dog in the Republican Party, but less today than he was three or four weeks ago," he added.
Alarming stories from Antarctica are now more frequent than ever; the ice surface is melting, floating ice shelves are collapsing and glaciers are flowing faster into the ocean.
Antarctica will be the largest source of future sea-level rise. Yet scientists don’t know exactly how this melting will unfold as the climate warms.
Our latest research looks at how the Antarctic ice sheet advanced and retreated over the past 10,000 years. It holds stark warnings, and possibly some hope, for the future.
The current imbalance
Future sea-level rise presents one of the most significant challenges of climate change, with economic, environmental and societal impacts expected for coastal communities around the globe.
While it seems like a distant issue, the changes in Antarctica may soon be felt on our doorsteps, in the form of rising sea levels.
Antarctica is home to the world’s largest single mass of ice: the Antarctic ice sheet. This body of glacier ice is several kilometres thick, nestled on top of solid land. It covers entire mountain ranges beneath it.
The ice sheet “flows” over the land from the Antarctic interior and towards the surrounding ocean. As a whole it remains a solid mass, but its shape slowly deforms as the ice crystals move around.
Although the ice sheet is a solid mass, the continuous movement of ice crystals results in the sheet “flowing” outwards to the ocean, while being replenished by snowfall from above.
While the ice sheet flows outward, snowfall from above replenishes it. This cycle is supposed to keep the system in balance, wherein balance is achieved when the ice sheet is gaining the same amount of ice as it’s losing to the ocean each year.
However, satellites keeping watch from above show the ice sheet is currently not in balance. Over the past 40 years, it has lost more ice than it has gained. The result has been global rising sea levels.
But these historical observations span only four decades, limiting our understanding of how the ice sheet responds to climate change over much longer periods.
We wanted to look further back in time – before satellites – and even before the first polar explorers. For this, we needed natural archives.
Digging up Antarctica’s past
We brought together various natural archives to unearth how the Antarctic ice sheet changed over the past 10,000 years or so. These included:
ice cores collected from Antarctica’s remote interior, which can show us how snow accumulated in the past
rocks collected from exposed mountain peaks, which reveal how the ice sheet has thickened or thinned with time
sediment cores collected from the seafloor, which reveal how the ice sheet margin – where the edge of the land ice meets the ocean – advanced or retreated
lake mud and old beaches, which reveal how the coastline changed in response to the ice sheet growing or shrinking.
Ice cores provide an archive of how snow accumulation changed in the past.
Liz Thomas
When we started our research, I wasn’t sure what to expect. After all, this period of time was long considered fairly dull, with only small changes to the ice margin.
Nevertheless, we studied the many different natural archives one by one. The work felt like a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, full of irregular-shaped pieces and seemingly no straight edge. But once we put them together, the pieces lined up and the picture was clear.
Most striking was a period of ice loss that took place in all regions of Antarctica about 10,000 to 5,000 years ago. It resulted in many metres of sea-level rise globally.
In some regions of Antarctica, however, this ice loss was then followed by ice gain during the past 5,000 years – and a corresponding global sea-level fall – as the ice sheet margin advanced to where it is today.
Cores of sediment collected from the seafloor tell us when the ice sheet retreated.
Author provided
A warning
Understanding how and why the Antarctic ice sheet changed in this fashion offers lessons for the future.
The first lesson is more of a warning. The period of ice loss from 10,000 to 5,000 years ago was rapid, occurring at a similar rate to the most dramatically changing parts of the Antarctic ice sheet today.
We think it was likely the result of warm ocean water melting the underside of floating ice shelves – something that has also happened in recent decades. These ice shelves hold back the ice on land, so once they’re removed the ice on the land flows faster into the ocean.
In the future, it’s predicted ice loss will accelerate as the ice sheet retreats into basins below sea level. This may already be under way in some regions of Antarctica. And based on what happened in the past, the resulting ice loss could persist for centuries.
Bouncing back
The second lesson from our work may bring some hope. Some 5,000 years ago the ice sheet margin stopped retreating in most locations, and in some regions actually started to advance. One explanation for this relates to the previous period of ice loss.
Before the ice began melting away, the Antarctic ice sheet was much heavier, and its weight pushed down into the Earth’s crust (which sits atop a molten interior). As the ice sheet melted and became lighter, the land beneath it would have lifted up – effectively hauling the ice out of the ocean.
Another possible explanation is climate change. At Antarctica’s coastal fringe, the ocean may have temporarily switched from warmer to cooler waters around the time the ice sheet began advancing again. At the same time, more snowfall took place at the top of the ice sheet.
Ice loss and ice gain were driven by several factors over the past 10,000 years, many of which are predicted to occur in the future.
Author provided
Our research supports the idea that the Antarctic ice sheet is poised to lose more ice and raise sea levels – particularly if the ocean continues to warm.
It also suggests uplift of the land and increased snowfall have the potential to slow or offset ice loss. However, this effect is not certain.
The past can never be a perfect test for the future. And considering the planet is warming faster now than it was back then, we must err on the side of caution.
Mindfulness training in secondary schools fails to prevent mental health problems and has no impact on wellbeing, according to the largest study of its kind.
The technique - where people pay attention to the present moment and their immediate thoughts and feelings - is widely regarded as an effective tool for managing wellbeing and has been shown to work in adults.
However, new research from UK schools found it was no better than what schools are already doing for mental health, and most children were not interested enough to practice mindfulness at home.
While mindfulness was found to improve the culture of a school, such as whether teachers were seen as approachable, mutual respect, views of leadership and relationships between staff, these effects waned after a year.
Mindfulness also left teachers less burnt out but these effects also disappeared after a year. The study, from the universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Exeter, Kings College London, University College London and Pennsylvania State in the US, was published in the Evidence-Based Mental Health journal.
It involved more than 28,000 children aged 11 to 14 and 650 teachers from 100 schools. Overall, experts analysed the effectiveness of schools-based mindfulness training on wellbeing, the risk of depression and its effects on social and emotional behaviour.
Courses were delivered to students over 10 weeks, with 30 to 50 lessons in total. One example of a session was meditation practice, where pupils relaxed and "scanned" their body to focus on how they felt. Mindfulness was compared with the current standard social-emotional teaching in schools.
The overall study found that while some young people rated mindfulness highly, a slightly larger group viewed it more negatively. Some 80% of pupils also did not do the required mindfulness homework. Data from the study suggests 29% of children aged 11 to 14 have significant difficulties and are either "languishing" or have mental health problems.
The study also found schools have a small but significant effect on children's mental health and wellbeing, with the culture of the school being particularly important.
However, other things such as poverty have far more of an impact on children's mental health. Researchers further found that some groups were more likely to report mental health problems.
These were girls, older teenagers and those living in areas of greatest poverty and deprivation. Willem Kuyken, professor of mindfulness and psychological science at the University of Oxford and one of the lead authors, told a briefing that older children appeared to benefit more from mindfulness than younger children while those with existing mental health problems did not benefit.
He said: "We found ... that the schools-based training, delivered by school teachers in this developmental window of age 11 to 14, did not do better than what schools were already doing in terms of teenager mental health or wellbeing."
Professor Mark Williams, founding director of the Oxford Mindfulness Centre and co-investigator at the University of Oxford, said that, on average, pupils only practised mindfulness once over the 10-week course.
"That's like going to the gym once and hoping you'll get fit," he said.
"But why didn't they practise? Many of them found it boring ... Those students who did engage, did improve.
"Those who had the most skilled teachers enjoyed the sessions and practised mindfulness more, and showed more benefit afterwards.
"So, what we are not saying is all mindfulness training has to stop. But schools do need to look and see how it's being received in your school.
"Students are often the best experts in what works for them in this area ... do they get something from it? If so, you have something worth keeping."
Tamsin Ford, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Cambridge and co-investigator, said: "Our work adds to the evidence that translating mental health treatments into classroom curricula is difficult and that teachers may not be best-placed to deliver them without considerable training and support.
"Another approach would be for mindfulness practitioners to work with students at risk of poor mental health or who express a particular interest in attending mindfulness training."
Dr Dan O'Hare, from the British Psychological Society, said: "The findings from this study certainly suggest there is a need to consider whether the mental health support we are providing to teenagers within schools is fit for purpose.
"While mindfulness sessions can be hugely beneficial, it's important to understand that it isn't a surface-level intervention and how children and teenagers respond to it will be affected by the context in which it's being taught and the school environment."
In 2019, the Department for Education announced that up to 370 schools were taking part in research into mental health and wellbeing in schools, including mindfulness.
Donald Trump has already started to distance himself from the allies who helped his effort to overturn the 2020 election results, and his inner circle has identified Mark Meadows as the likely fall guy.
The former president's legal team is already planning strategies around criminal charges against Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, and Trump has begun to distance himself from him and other allies involved in election challenges and the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported Rolling Stone.
“Everyone is strategizing around the likelihood that Mark is in a lot of trouble,” said one lawyer close to Trump. “Everyone who knows what they’re doing, anyway.”
The House select committee has started looking into Meadows' financial dealings for evidence of legally dubious payments with other Trump advisers seeking to overturn Joe Biden's election win, according to two sources familiar with the matter, and the former president's legal advisers seem to expect they'll find it.
“Mark is gonna get pulverized…and it’s really sad,” said one of Trump’s current legal advisers. “Based on talking to [Meadows in the past, it felt like] he doesn’t actually believe any of this [election-theft] stuff, or at least not most of it. He was obviously just trying to perform for Trump, and now he’s maybe screwed himself completely.”
Eight sources still in Trump's political orbit or legal defense told Rolling Stone that Meadows was widely loathed by other Trump veterans, who see him as two-faced and blame him failing to control the White House coronavirus outbreak, and the former president's attorneys have gamed out how to protect him from the possibility of criminal charges against Meadows.
“I do think criminal prosecutions are possible,” said former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb. “Possible for Trump and Meadows, certainly, and for the others, including lawyers, who engaged fraudulently in formal proceedings or investigations.”