CNN legal expert singles out key 'devastating' evidence against Trump from latest Jan 6th hearing
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

During CNN's morning-after post-mortem of the Thursday night House Select Committee hearing, legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin was asked what stood out to him as the most damning piece of evidence against Donald Trump and he singled out one Trump tweet that was featured.

Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman and Kaitlan Collins, the attorney claimed the overall case against the former president was uncommonly strong.

Discussing Trump's three hours of inaction as his followers stormed the Capitol sending lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence fleeing for their lives, Toobin argued that Trump's actions on January 6th went beyond mere dereliction of duty.

"It wasn't just silence," he told the panel. "It wasn't just inaction. One of the big themes of this whole hearing has been the 2:24PM tweet."

"I mean, remember, we are talking about three hours of silence, approximately 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. when the riot was taking place," he elaborated. "At 2:24, right in the middle when the violence is at its peak, when the police are completely out of control, he sends that 2:24 tweet where he says, you know -- he attacks Mike Pence, which does nothing except spur the rioters on in the middle of the riot."

"That is just the most devastating evidence, I think," he pronounced.

Watch the video below or at this link.

