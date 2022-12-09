Trump rages at Jewish leaders for 'forgetting' that he was 'the best, by far, President for Israel'

After spending the morning flipping out on the Department of Justice for failing to return government documents recovered from his Mar-a-Lago resort after an FBI search, Donald Trump once again lashed out at American Jews for not appreciating all he has done for them.

Trump's latest diatribe on Truth Social follows the firestorm the former president ignited by sitting down to dinner just before Thanksgiving with noted anti-Semite Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, a noted Holocaust denier.

The former president linked to column from longtime conservative political gadfly Wayne Allyn Root who wrote, "While president, Trump did more for the state of Israel and the Jewish people than anyone in history. He risked his career and political standing to always support Israel, through thick and thin. In Israel, Trump is beloved. Israelis have named streets, train stations and soccer teams after Trump."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'What does Kyrsten want?' CNN analyst questions Sinema's baffling political trajectory

Root then added, "There will never be a president who does more for Israel, or the Jewish people. Period."

Taking the praise to heart, Trump used the occasion to thank Root while lashing out at Jewish leaders in the U.S. who don't share the columnist's opinion.

On Truth Social he snarled, "Thank you Wayne – You are great but how quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel. They should be ashamed of themselves. This lack of loyalty to their greatest friends and allies is why large numbers in Congress, and so many others, have stopped giving support to Israel."