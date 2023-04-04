‘You can’t discuss it!’ Donald Trump Jr. goes berserk over possible ‘gag order’ for father

On Monday, speaking on his "Triggered" show, Donald Trump Jr. raged against the possibility that his father, indicted for his alleged $130,000 hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, could be put under a "gag order" during court proceedings.

"And now there's also reports of a gag order against my father, which would be totally unprecedented," said Trump Jr. "You can't talk about these things, you can't discuss it. We can do something unprecedented. We can bend the rules as agreed to by legal scholars on both sides and just in case we're not going to even let you talk about it or defend yourself."

"It's just an example of using the political justice system to silence your political opponents," he continued.

There have so far been no threats from Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, the New York Supreme Court judge overseeing Trump's arraignment, to issue a gag order. But Trump has spent several days publicly raging against the indictment, calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg a "Soros-backed animal," and attacking the judge himself, in contradiction of his own lawyers.

Such orders are nothing new in the Trump universe. The former president's longtime friend Roger Stone was put under a gag order during his trial for witness tampering and false statements, which was prosecuted in the course of Russia special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Stone, too, had repeatedly ranted about the case on social media and even posted a threatening image of the presiding judge with crosshairs in the corner.

This comes as Trump's attorneys urge Judge Merchan not to waive a state law banning press cameras from the courtrooms, a sign they may potentially fear what their client will say if given a public audience during his arraignment.

