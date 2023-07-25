Don Trump Jr. laughs out loud as he says father faces 'jail for over 450 years'
Donald Trump Jr. let out a chuckle on Monday as he noted that his father could be sentenced to prison for 450 years.

During a podcast on Tuesday, Trump complained that the Department of Justice was focusing on the former president instead of the current president.

"To muddy the waters, deep state hack Jack Smith is busy targeting my father," Trump laughed, "wanting to put him in jail for over 450 years."

Reports said Trump's father, Donald J. Trump, faces up to 100 years in prison in a classified documents case. He could also face additional time if he is charged with crimes related to the 2020 presidential election.

