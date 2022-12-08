Donald Trump Jr. trashes Biden over release of 'America Hating WNBA player' Brittney Griner

The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison today immediately drew loud protest from Donald Trump Jr., Newsweek reported. The magazine cited this post from Truth Social:

"No one cuts better deals than Biden. We get an awful America Hating WNBA player, while Russia gets AN INTERNATIONAL ARMS DEALER!!! The adults are back!"

In a separate post, Trump Jr. lashed out about the prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, Newsweek reported.

"You guys know how to make sure [Russian President Vladimir] Putin keeps arresting Americans and severely punishing them?" Trump wrote. "Trade him an arms dealer aka 'The Merchant of Death' someone guilty of conspiring to kill Americans and aiding a terrorist organization for an America Hating WNBA activist."

IN OTHER NEWS: Former police captain files discrimination lawsuit after his alleged ties to white supremacist group emerge

He continued, "Great trade! Our government's weakness and stupidity will only encourage the abuse of American citizens abroad."

It’s not the first time the Trumps have attacked President Joe Biden over the Griner situation. In late July, Trump Jr.’s father sought attention with this statement:

“She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it,” Trump said last week. “I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it? He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s gonna be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs.”

“She went in there loaded up with drugs into a hostile territory where they’re very vigilant about drugs," the ex-president added. “They don’t like drugs and she got caught, and now we’re supposed to get her out — and she makes, you know, a lot of money, I guess. We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world -- killed many Americans, killed many people.”

READ MORE: 'Downright nasty' MAGA supporters are turning on each other as Trump flails: conservative

As Raw Story reported, that prompted MSNBC's Joe Scarborough to make this observation about Donald Trump:

“It once again shows just what a terrible guy this is, what a heinous human being," Scarborough added. "How cruel it is. and you cannot help but wonder if he's saying that because she's a Black basketball player."