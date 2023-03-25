Judges have 'Trump's number': legal expert
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Reacting to the growing wave of bad news on the legal front for Donald Trump, former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade claimed the hits keep coming for the former president and that they are accelerating because judges can see through Trump's delay game.

Speaking with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart on Saturday morning, McQuade claimed she was stunned by a judge ordering the DOJ to respond to a motion first thing the next morning and claimed it was indicative of what the former president can expect as multiple indictments in multiple jurisdictions loom.

"Am I reading too much into it, by how quickly that court made this determination?" host Capehart prompted. "Where Judge Beryl [Howell] says, 'no attorney-client privilege,' then the new chief judge comes in says, 'hey, wait a minute,' then almost immediately says, 'oh no, Trump attorneys, you've got until midnight. [Special counsel] Jack Smith, you've got until six am to respond to the midnight filing.' That is, in and of itself, a significant development."

"That is the most extraordinary briefing schedule I've ever heard in my life," McQuade admitted. "The Justice Department had between midnight and 6 am to file their response? I've never seen anything like that. I don't know the reason."

"It could be that they don't want Donald Trump dragging his feet — it could be that there was something occurring there that they were needing to beat that's not known to the public," she explained. "It could even be that the documents had already been turned over, and so, they were trying to avoid a scenario where there was a reversal after the horse was out of the barn, so to speak."

"I don't know, but it does seem that judges are getting Trump's number, in terms of not giving him a lot of time to delay the quest for justice," she added.

