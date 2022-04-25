'On his knees': Conservative explains that Trump has Kevin McCarthy exactly where he wants him

"Well, you know, what's interesting about Kevin McCarthy's groveling and lying about this particular incident is the nature of his lie," Sykes said. "I mean, think about this. What he's saying is, you know, 'No, I didn't really have a moment of decency, principle and duty, I never did anything about it, and I got over it very, very quickly.'"
"Not only does he have to continue to lie about it, he has a pretend that one of those brief moments where he had some clarity about what was right and what was wrong needs to be memory-holed," Sykes added. "So, yes, the Republicans have created an alternative reality."
Sykes said the GOP's corrupt path was apparent as soon as Trump took over the party, but he said it's gotten even worse than he expected.
"Things have gotten much, much worse than I expected, and I was not an optimist back then," he said. "It's accelerated because Donald Trump keeps raising the ante. I think he likes this, he likes this as an instrument of humiliation. 'How far can I push people? What can I get you to say? What can I get you to apologize for?'"
"So it's not surprising that we wake up on Monday morning and find that Donald Trump is completely happy to have the next speaker of the House of Representatives, possibly, on his knees, apologizing to him and acknowledging that he has no political future except by believing and repeating Donald Trump's lies," Sykes added. "This is exactly the way Donald Trump wants Republicans to behave right now. Republicans are more than willing to go along with this."
More evidence has emerged that Republican lawmakers coordinated with Donald Trump's White House on efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, but congressional investigators are reportedly "afraid" of issuing subpoenas to their colleagues.
Testimony shows then-chief of staff Mark Meadows and members of the Freedom Caucus talked about sending Trump supporters marching to the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, but New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that Jan. 6 committee members are highly unlikely to compel them to testify.
"What we have learned from the audio that came out about [Kevin] McCarthy, or the filing that came out about Meadows, is that these members of Congress, whether it was McCarthy who was talking to Trump or it was Meadows who was talking to Jim Jordan and Scott Perry and other members, is that the members of Congress have important information that is central to the question of whether Congress' acts were obstructed. Maybe they were obstructed by members of congress."
However, the select committee seems destined to leave a "gaping hole" in their final report on the insurrection because they most likely will not subpoena those GOP lawmakers, Schmidt said.
"If the committee continues on the trajectory they're on, they will never speak to those individuals, they will not subpoena them to testify," Schmidt said. "They will not be interviewed, it will leave a gaping hole in their report. These are clearly identified as central players in what went on. Kevin McCarthy talking to other members, talking to the president of the United States, obviously with a clear-eyed view through some of that audio of what was going on. Meadows, you know, looks like, in on the plans with these other members, like Jim Jordan. The committee has shown an unwillingness to force them to answer questions. The committee can have all the public hearings it wants, but without those individuals, without a fuller picture of what went on around them, it will not be a full authoritative account of what happened in the lead-up to and during Jan. 6."
Schmidt said the committee has at least two reasons for leaving that evidence out of their findings.
"One of them is that legal exert experts would say the members would have a decent argument in court because of the speech and debate protections they have as members of Congress," he said. "This is an area that hasn't been tested, and Democrats don't want to do that, and there is a feeling from Democratic leadership in the House, if they were to cross this line, then when the Republicans win back control of Congress, if they were to do that, they would then turn that power on the Democrats themselves. They don't want to set that precedent. They're afraid of doing that because of what could happen to them down the line."
According to two CNN analysts, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may have ducked criminal prosecution for perjury, among other crimes, with her carefully chosen words before an administrative law judge on Friday.
The controversial lawmaker was peppered with questions by a lawyer representing clients attempting to make the case that Tshe should be banned from the ballot due to her alleged connection to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 as lawmakers attempted to certify the election of now-President Joe Biden.
During the nationally televised questioning, Greene repeatedly claimed that she did not recall meetings or conversations she had with fellow GOP lawmakers or the White House and pinned the blame for inflammatory tweets from her Twitter account on staffers.
CNN's Laura Jarrett -- who attended Harvard Law School -- claimed that Greene was trying to avoid committing perjury.
After sharing clips of Greene's testimony, "New Day" host John Berman asked, "Would there be grounds for perjury there?"
"That alone is not going to get her in the crosshairs for perjury," Jarrett replied. "I think part of the issue here is that this is happening in an administrative law case, it's sort of a weird procedural posture. It's not a criminal case, it's not a civil case, it's because the voters are trying to hold her accountable and get her kicked off the ballot which means they don't have a fully developed record."
"All of the stuff that the lawyer is questioning her about is just in the public record," she elaborated. "She could have said a whole bunch of stuff we don't know about that they could have cross-examined her with and if she would have lied it about it knowingly that could be perjury. She didn't; she's under oath, has to tell the truth, but when she says 'I don't know, I don't recall, I don't remember,' all of those hedges sort of insulate her. It's not a defense to perjury but insulates her and it's her way of protecting herself when, of course, she knows she could be in jeopardy of perjury if not careful."
CNN John Avalon then chimed in, explaining there is a long way to go before the lawmaker could be charged with criminality.
"We don't have the full January 6 report, we don't know what the members of Congress did," he explained. "If it ultimately comes out with clear evidence that members of Congress aided or abetted this insurrection attempt, then that can be a real conversation. This seems to be premature and risks a degree of political backlash. She has a primary coming up, a general election, this is a heavily Republican district, but the voters are the ones to hold her accountable."
He then smirked and added, "When she says 'I don't remember,' those are weasel words, let's be real."
Anyone watching the BBC program Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof may be starting to wonder whether there really is “power in the cold shower” as extreme athlete Hof claims. Hof, who set a Guinness World Record for swimming under ice, says that a “cold shower a day keeps the doctor away” by decreasing stress and increasing energy levels.
He asks celebrity participants on the show, including sports presenter Gabby Logan and singer Alfie Boe, to have a cold water shower of 12°C every day, increasing the duration of the shower over time from 15 seconds to two minutes. Watching the reaction of the participants under the cold shower shows you that it is not a pleasant experience, at least at first.
There is not much research looking at the health benefits of cold showers, so the literature is limited. The largest study with 3,000 participants was carried out in the Netherlands and found that people who took a daily cold shower (following a warm shower) of either 30 seconds, 60 seconds or 90 seconds for one month were off work with self-reported sickness 29% less than those who had a warm shower only. Interestingly, the duration of the cold water did not affect the sickness absence.
The reason why cold showers might prevent people from getting ill is still unclear. Some research suggests that it boosts the immune system. A Czech study showed that being immersed in cold water (14°C for one hour) three times a week for six weeks, gave a slight boost to the immune system of “athletic young men”, the only group tested. However, further research is needed to fully understand the effects on the immune system.
BBC presenter Michael Mosley is also a fan of very cold showers.
In the BBC program, Hof suggests that cold water activates the cardiovascular system and therefore improves its function. He says: “We go to the gym to work our muscles, but inside our bodies we have millions of tiny muscles in the cardiovascular system – and we can train them by simply taking a cold shower.”
When you have a cold shower, your heart rate and blood pressure increase. There is some evidence that cold water activates the sympathetic nervous system, which is the part that governs the “fight-or-flight” response (an automatic physiological reaction to an event that is perceived as dangerous, stressful or frightening).
When this is activated, such as during a cold shower, you get an increase in the hormone noradrenaline. This is what most likely causes an increase in heart rate and blood pressure observed when people are immersed in cold water, and is therefore linked to the suggested health improvements mentioned by Hof.
Cold water immersion has also been shown to improve circulation. When exposed to cold water, the skin blood vessels constrict (get smaller), reducing blood flow. When the cold water stops, the body has to warm itself up, so there is an increase in blood flow as the blood vessels increase in size due to dilation. Some scientists think that this could improve circulation. A study looking at cold-water immersion after exercise found that, after four weeks, blood flow to and from muscles had improved.
In the program, Hof recommends participants to increase the duration of the shower each day. However, the only research study which has explored the duration is the one mentioned earlier from the Netherlands. They found that the length of the cold shower was irrelevant. Therefore, a 15 second cold shower at 12°C should be sufficient enough to experience any health benefits.
Care is needed
Having a cold shower can be a bit of a shock. As mentioned above, it also stimulates the flight-or-fight response which increases heart rate and blood pressure. This can have a negative effect for those with heart disease as it could precipitate a heart attack or heart-rhythm irregularities. If anyone has fatty deposits in their arteries, a rapid increase in heart rate could potentially cause some of the deposits to fall off and block the artery leading to a heart attack.
In addition, according to Mike Tipton, an expert on human physiology at the University of Portsmouth, submersion in cold water can be connected to an increase in breathing as well as heart rate. But there is also a “diving response” when submersed in cold water, where the body automatically decreases heart rate and instinctively you stop breathing (in contrast to flight-or-fight responses). This conflict can cause heart rhythm abnormalities and potentially sudden death. However, this is a greater risk with cold water immersion, such as open water swimming, than a cold shower.
Cold showers are thought to have mental health benefits too. However, the Dutch research study found no improvements in anxiety with cold showers. But it may reduce symptoms of depression. The proposed reason for this is that people have a high density of cold receptors on our skin and a cold shower activates them and sends a vast amount of electrical impulses to the brain, which may have an anti-depressive effect.
There has also been research in older adults suggesting that cold water applied to the face and neck is associated with temporary improvements in brain function including improvements in memory and attention.
So Hof’s claim that a “cold shower a day keeps the doctor away” has some scientific evidence behind it. However, the extent of the health benefits and the exact reasons for it are still to be determined. Caution must be exercised by those who have a existing heart condition.