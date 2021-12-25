Trump headed for another major defeat in the courts adding to his string of brutal losses: legal expert

In a column for MSNBC, contributor Jessica Levinson claimed that Donald Trump's latest lawsuit, this one filed against New York Attorney General Letitia James, will likely crash and burn thereby extending his streak of legal maneuvers that have been slapped aside by the courts.

As Levinson notes, Trump has been a study in perseverance, continuing to file lawsuits since he was unceremoniously booted from the Oval Office over a year ago -- few of which have succeeded other than working as stalling tactics as he battles multiple investigations in New York City, by the state of New York, the Justice Department and a House committee looking into the Jan 6th insurrection.

Writing "There are few truisms in life, but here’s one: Trump is litigious. Very litigious. Before the 2016 election, a USA Today analysis found that he and his businesses had been involved in 4,095 lawsuits over three decades, and in more than 2,100 of those suits as the plaintiff," the legal analyst added, "It should therefore come as no surprise that lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies claiming there was fraud in the 2020 election failed. 'Failed' might be too tepid a word to describe the fate of these election-related lawsuits: These suits belly-flopped into a pool containing nothing but air and concrete. By one estimate, Trump and his allies have a win-loss record of 0-40 when it comes to post-election lawsuits."

RELATED: Trump’s latest lawsuit reeks of 'emotional fury' — and no judge will care: biographer David Cay Johnston



According to Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, Trump's latest, filed against the New York AG, is likewise bound for failure.

"Just when we thought the year might end before another big Trump suit hit, the former president sued New York Attorney General Letitia James. Her office is investigating whether the Trump Organization may be civilly liable for, among other things, inflating property values to obtain loans and deflating property values to get beneficial tax treatment," she wrote adding that Trump, as is his custom, has called her investigation a "witch hunt."

"As is often the case with his lawsuits, Trump's only problem with his suit against James is that the law is against him," Levinson explained. "Prosecutors can have political biases without violating the constitutional rights of the people the prosecutor is investigating. That prosecutor simply must set them aside while doing her job."

Needling the former president even more, she added, "So, kids, aim high, try hard and persevere. But if you’re thinking of filing a lawsuit, check to see if you have a legally recognizable claim. With that, let’s say goodbye to 2021 and the many hours Trump’s lawyers have billed on his behalf."

You can read more here.