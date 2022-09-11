Investigators plan to put Trump lawyers in front of a grand jury and then make them flip: DC insider
Donald Trump (Photo bt Mandel Ngan for AFP)

During an interview on MSNBC early Sunday morning, New Yorker Executive Editor David Rohde said his sources claim the DOJ investigators plan to put a pair of Donald Trump's lawyers before a grand jury and give them the choice of turning on the former president or risk perjuring themselves.

According to the editor, investigators are focusing on attorney and former OAN host Christina Bobb and attorney Evan Corcoran, both of whom they hope to put on the spot over their part in obstructing the DOJ from getting back sensitive documents the former president was keeping at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

As the Washington Post reported, the evidence laid out by the DOJ suggests they could "build a legal case that Trump attorneys Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb obstructed the government’s investigation, allegedly telling FBI agents and prosecutors that they had handed over all classified documents when in fact many remained in Trump’s possession."

As Rohde pointed out, that could be trouble for both Trump and the attorneys.

RELATED: 'No way to not step into a mess': Dozens of former Trump lawyers facing the possibility of ruined careers

"It is a really serious thing to bring a case, most importantly because you do not want to prosecute Donald Trump and have him acquitted at trial," he told host Ali Velshi. "My sense is that they are just going to, as one person told me, investigate the heck out of this case: Mar-a-Lago and January six."

"These prosecutors are very good at this, the FBI is very good at it. and they're going to try to flip witnesses," he continued. "The key thing that you are talking about is the jeopardy that his lawyers in the Mar-a-Lago case face. I think they're gonna put them before the grand jury, Corcoran and Bobb, and get them to answer questions under oath."

"They will either implicate Donald Trump, saying 'Donald Trump told me all the classified documents have been turned over' when they had not," he continued. "And if they lie, they will have implicated themselves in a crime."

RELATED STORY: Trump lawyer may be stripped of 'attorney-client privilege' over Mar-a-Lago obstruction: legal expert

Watch below or at the link:

MSNBC 09 11 2022 07 40 20 youtu.be

SmartNews