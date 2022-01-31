'He'd do it all again': Liz Cheney condemns Trump's latest attacks on democracy
MSNBC

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) condemned Donald Trump's latest attacks on democracy.

The Wyoming Republican, one of only 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump, said Monday morning the former president's comments at a Texas rally and in a Sunday evening statement should disqualify him from holding office again.

"Trump uses language he knows caused the Jan 6 violence; suggests he’d pardon the Jan 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy; threatens prosecutors; and admits he was attempting to overturn the election," Cheney tweeted.

"He’d do it all again if given the chance," she added.

